Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, London, Thrapston, Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Raunds and Peterborough

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Jaybey Linden

Sutherland Road, Corby. Age 22.

On 16/02/25 at Corby had in his possession a can of nitrous oxide with the intention of wrongfully inhaling it.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Florin Hirlet

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age 38.

On 16/02/25 at Market Street Car Park, Northampton, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a folding pocket knife; had in his possession a quantity of cocaine

Plea: Guilty. 20 rehabilitation activity days, 200 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jordan Benford

Gamston Walk, Corby. Age 32.

On 07/09/24 at Kettering without reasonable excuse did an act, namely attended a woman’s address and left gifts and cards, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by the family court at Northampton on 04/09/24; on 24/10/2024 at Kettering without reasonable excuse did an act, namely attempted to communicate with a woman he was prohibited from doing so; on 09/10/24 at a school in Corby, made comments towards the complainant, stared at her and loitered outside the school, which he was prohibited from doing.

Plea: Guilty. 15 months in prison, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to complete a three month drug rehabilitation programme, six months of mental health treatment and 40 rehabilitation activity days. Five year restraining order imposed.

Marshall Sery

Charthan Court, London. Age 28.

On 27/10/24 at Thrapston, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. 10 weeks in prison. Three-year restraining order made. To pay a surcharge of £154.

Ardit Isha

Grove Road, Rushden. Age 28.

On 28/02/25 at Wymington Road, Rushden, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; used a motor vehicle, namely a Voi Scooter, when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove a Voi Scooter while disqualified from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 16 months and 18 days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Sam Gregory

Osprey Lane, Wellingborough. Age 32.

On 30/08/24 at The Embankment, Wellingborough, caused serious injury to a girl by driving a Vauxhall Astra without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. To complete 240 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Ryan Sheridan

Manor Road, Earls Barton. Age 28.

On 27/02/25 at Northampton, without reasonable excuse, did something, namely, using Snapchat which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 24/07/24.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Matthew Jones

Lovell Court, Irthlingborough. Age 49.

Between 07/4/24 and 23/05/24 at Peterborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by placing a tracker on her vehicle.

Plea: Community order including a six month, electronically-monitored curfew, Restraining order imposed. To pay costs of £325 and a £114 surcharge.

Dekken Doran

Chelveston Road, Raunds. Age 20.

On 11/07/24 at Church Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 216mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 35.1mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment, 25 rehabilitation activity days, and 50 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Finn Elms

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age 24.

On 15/07/24 at Northampton, assaulted two police officers in the exercise of their functions by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £120 and £85 costs.

Wayne Ball

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 46.

On 24/10/24 at Barton Road, Kettering, drove a Vauxhall Insignia when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 5.9 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Billy Bilddle

Briar Road, Kettering. Age 33.

On 31/10/24 at The Crescent, Kettering, drove a white Volkswagen Caddy van when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood namely 50 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Nast

NFA Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 26/02/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; attempt theft of items worth £113 from B&Q; on 04/11/24, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that he entered a Boots store; stole makeup belonging to Boots.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 28 days. To pay costs of £85 and compensation of £150.