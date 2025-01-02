Who's been sentenced from Corby, HMP Five Wells, Irchester, Wellingborough, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden and Raunds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

John Joyce

Gypsy Lane, Irchester. Age 24.

On 27/11/24 at The Embankment, Wellingborough, used a Land Rover Freelander with no insurance; on 27/11/24 used a Land Rover Freelander after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 27/11/24 following an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified for 14 months. Fined £320 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.

Jana Bieza

Sedbergh Road, Corby. Age 40.

On 20/12/23 at Corby, intentionally touched a man aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when he did not consent.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days and 170 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £40 in compensation, costs of £45 and a surcharge of £114. Placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

John Barton

High Street, Rothwell. Age 39.

On 19/05/24 at Rothwell, assaulted a man thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 150 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £600 costs and a surcharge of £154.

Stephen Munro

Station Road, Rushden. Age 56.

On 15/11/24, without reasonable excuse, sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Family Court; between 13/09/24 and 28/10/24 sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing; on 14/11/24 sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing; on 19/11/24 sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing; on 16/11/24 sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing; on 12/11/24 sent messages to a woman which he was prohibited from doing.

Plea: Guilty. Prison sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days. Five year restraining order. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £154.

Stacey Grant

No fixed abode. Age 35.

On 12/12/24 at Raunds, assaulted a woman by beating her; on 12/12/24 at Raunds, stole 10 bottles of alcohol to the value of £203.50 belonging to the Co-Op.

Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison. Ordered to pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.

Ellessee Crabtree

Bouverie Walk, Northampton, and Dumble Close, Corby. Age 26.

On 09/05/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court; on 29/03/24 at Western Avenue, Daventry, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of her duty; on 29/03/24 at Western Avenue drove a vehicle without a licence; on 29/03/24 at drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 2.3 micrograms per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 07/09/24 at Corby stole and item to the value of £120 belonging to Unified Cards; on 05/10/24 at Wellingborough stole a barbie doll to the value of £14.99 belonging to Home Bargains.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £134.99.

Tracey Alcorn

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age 33.

On 08/10/24 at Corby stole 2 bottles of wine to the value of £14 belonging to Corby News and Wine; on 25/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, ordered to pay £7 in compensation, £85 costs and a surcharge of £20.

Barry Agnew

Fotheringhay Road, Corby. Age 60.

On 12/12/24 at Welland Vale Road, Corby, drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Community order including 75 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Marie Baker

Hadrian Road, Leicester. Age 63.

On 24/01/24 at HMP Five Wells, had in her possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

Jamie Lynn

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age 27.

On 16/06/24 at Wellingborough, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment and 50 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Steven Brown

King Street, Kettering. Age 42.

On 17/11/24 at Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 days of electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Erik Lauko

Lavender Close, Corby. 33

On 17/11/24 at Lloyds Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; on 17/11/24 drove a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £461 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £369.

Faye Pollard

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 54.

On 08/04/24 at Kilnway, had in her possession a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.