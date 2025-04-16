Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Raunds, Rushden, Great Doddington, Wellingborough, Kettering, Bedford, Sywell, Broughton and Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Liam White

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age 30.

On 27/04/22 at Kettering, supplied a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of class A, and cannabis, a controlled drug of class B, to another.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 21 months. To complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Roshan Shanmugathas

Wetherby Close, Corby. Age 24.

On 11/03/24 Northamptonshire used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons (affray).

Plea: Guilty. Ten months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Joel Crockford

HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton. Age 27.

On 01/08/24 at HMP Five Wells without lawful excuse damaged property.

Plea: Guilty. Four weeks in prison.

Yuliyan Anonov

Spenser Road, Bedford. Age 39.

On 18/06/24 at Rectory Road, Rushden, drove a Hyundai while not in proper control of the vehicle.

Plea: Proven by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £440, surcharge of £176 and £90 costs.

Patrick Purcell

Southbrook, Corby. Age 28.

On 02/02/25 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/02/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 13/01/25.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks.

Mario Tarazhi

The Old A43, Broughton. Age 27.

On 31/03/25 at Kettering had in his possession cocaine; had in his possession cannabis; drove a motor vehicle on the A14 at Rothwell when there was no insurance in force; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving. Fined £400, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £160.

Graham Ward

Oak Drive, Sywell. Age 59.

On 21/11/24 at Bridge Street, Northampton, drove an Isusu flatbed truck when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 9.1 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Giani Orestano

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age 31.

Between 12/08/24 and 27/09/24 at Rushden, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by unwanted contact via calls, texts, TikTok and attending her home address.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including completing the building better relationships programme and 120 hours of unpaid work. £85 costs. Two year restraining order.

Tanya Marks

Olympic Way, Wellingborough. Age 33.

On 24/08/24 at Turner Road, Wellingborough, being the driver of a Peugeot Partner, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, and the defendant failed to stop; failed to report an accident within 24 hours; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £240, costs of £130 and a £96 surcharge.

Ernest Opuni

Stamford Road, Rotherham. Age 58.

On 16/09/24 drove a Jeep at the A427, Bangrave Road, Northamptonshire, without due care and attention in that they were in the wrong lane on the roundabout and turned right into the path of the motorcyclist, causing damage to the motorcycle and slight injury to the rider.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £615, costs of £130 and a £246 surcharge.

Marie Knight

Westlea Road, Sywell. Age 60.

On 26/09/24 drove and Audi at Cliftonville Road, Northampton, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way at a set of filter traffic lights and collided with an oncoming car, causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the driver of the other vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £276, to pay costs of £130 and a £110 surcharge.

Marianna Ranallo

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age 44.

On 03/10/24 drove a Volkswagen at Rushden Lakes roundabout without due care and attention in that she was in the wrong lane on the roundabout and turned right, into the path of a motorcyclist causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the rider of the motorcycle.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £80, costs of £110 and a £32 surcharge.

Melissa Schofield

Heritage Court, Kettering. Age 37.

On 03/12/24 drove an Audi Q7 on the A43 a Kettering, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 40 miles per hour, namely 80 mph; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £160, to pay costs of £130 and a £64 surcharge.

Mia George

Bamford Lane, Raunds. Age 33.

On 31/01/25 at Rushden, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Justin Lemm

Station Road, Earls Barton. Age 44.

On 04/02/25 at High Street, Great Doddington, drove a grey Audi A6 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a £258 surcharge.

Simon Reed

Merlin Road, Priors Hall, Corby. Age 31.

On 21/03/25, without reasonable excuse, contacted a child which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 23/05/24.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison, costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.