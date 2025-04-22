Who's been sentenced from Corby, Earls Barton, Market Harborough, Kettering, Weldon and Wellingborough

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Leon McKenna

Carey Street, Kettering. Age 53.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

On 03/08/24 at Newlands Shopping Centre, Kettering, had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a Stanley knife; was in possession of class C-drugs; 14 tablets of Zopiclone and 165 tablets of Alprazolam.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for two years. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Stuart Carlson

Thurso Walk, Corby. Age 28.

On 20/01/25 at Shetland Way, Corby, being the driver of a vehicle, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 118 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Fined £800, costs £85 and a £640 surcharge.

Lukasz Nuszkiewicz

Eydon Drive, Weldon. Age 43.

On 13/03/25 at Corby Road, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, 100 hours of unpaid work. Fined £765, to pay costs of £86 and a £114 surcharge.

Paul Wilson

Tennyson Road, Kettering. Age 61.

On 14/03/25 at St Mary’s Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a £240 surcharge.

Jake Gibson

No fixed abode. Age 29.

On 26/03/25 at Kettering stole a grey backpack containing personal items.

Plea: Guilty. Seven weeks in prison. To pay compensation of £15 and £85 costs.

Reece Whitlock

Haddon Close, Wellingborough. Age 33.

On 19/04/24 at Autocraft Machining Solutions, without lawful excuse damaged two car tyres to the value of £340 by slashing them; was in possession of a knife.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. 15 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £340 and costs of £650.

Thomas Finnigan

Sargent Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 13/01/25 at Corby damaged a windowsill to a value of £1,000.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, to pay compensation of £150, costs of £200 and an £88 surcharge.

Pawel Peciak

John Clare Way, Corby. Age 40.

On 05/02/25 at Corby took, without the consent of the owner, a Volkswagen Passatt.

Plea: Guilty. 24 month conditional discharge.

Benjamin Hunt

Cranoe Road, Market Harborough. Age 26.

On 15/03/25 at Elizabeth Street, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £500, £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Neil Russell

Cheddar Walk, Corby. Age 46.

On 16/09/24 attended Grace & Co, Willow Place, as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation requirement days. To pay £1,500 compensation.

Matthew White

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age 44.

On 24/01/25 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; on 08/02/25 at Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 22/03/25 at Warkton was found in an enclosed garden for an unlawful purpose, namely theft.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Lyndsay Melville

Leighton Road, Corby. Age 37.

On 12/02/25 at Corby stole items worth £192 belonging to Next; on 09/02/25 at Corby stole items worth £192 belonging to Next; on 25/02/25 at Corby stole items worth £205 belonging to Next; on 08/02/25 at Corby stole items worth £318 belonging to Next; on 04/04/25 stole 2 detergent items to the value of £11 belonging to Co-op; on 13/03/25 at Corby stole items worth £170 belonging to Next.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a six month drug rehabilitation order and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Andrei Radu

Farndale Avenue, Corby. Age 26.

On 28/05/23 at Corby assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 10 rehabilitation activity days, )and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Daniel Knapp

Clarke Court, Earls Barton. Age 49.

On 25/10/24 used a Vauxhall Astra in Northampton Road when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £700, to pay £110 costs and a £128 surcharge.

