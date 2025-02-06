A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Tony Rush

Selkirk Drive, Milton Keynes. Age 48.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

On 08/06/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that between the 04/06/24 and 25/06/24, he contacted her via telephone on multiple occasions via a withheld number in addition to attending her address without her consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 24 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. Two year restraining order imposed.

Andrew Watson

Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age 32.

On 20/04/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and an £88 surcharge.

Francis Quinn

Coles Close, Burton Latimer. Age 54.

On 10/07/24 at Kettering, caused to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network matter, a voicemail and text messages, that were grossly offensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £133, to pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.

John Wells

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 26/10/24 at Little Irchester stole a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console.

Plea: Guilty. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work, to pay £100 compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

Aaron Doran

Southbrook, Corby. Age 33.

On 19/05/24 at the River Welland, Spalding, fished with multiple rods and lines placed such that the distance between the butts and the end rods exceeded three metres; during the annual closed season for freshwater fish, attempted to take freshwater fish in inland water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Proved by single justice procedure. Fined £220, to pay costs of £135 and an £88 surcharge.

Christian Mullan

Burghley Lane, Stamford. Age 24.

On 04/05/24 at the A43 Corby Bypass, drove an Alfa Romeo at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70mph. The speed recorded was 103mph.

Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Fined £307, to pay costs of £110 and a £123 surcharge.

Paul Snoad

Jobs Yard, Kettering. Age 54.

On 15/09/24 at Newland Street, Northall Street, Rockingham Road, Eskdaill Street, Queen Street, London Road, Barton Road, Cranford Road, Hanwood Park Avenue and the A14. drove a vehicle dangerously; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. 13 months in prison suspended for two years. Two month electronically monitored curfew, six months of mental health treatment, 14 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 14 months. To pay a surcharge of £187.

Dale McGeorge

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 30.

Between 19/06/24 and 22/06/24 at Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her; on 22/06/2024 at Kettering, assaulted a second woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay £100 in compensation.

Gemma Hefford

Mendip Way, Corby. Age 39.

On 12/09/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 13/07/24 at One Stop, Northampton, stole four bold 2-in-1 gel, two Ariel wash gel and one bottle of rose wine, totalling £42.50; on 15/08/24 at St James Retail Park, Northampton, stole two hand towels, Cheetos, Persil Ultracare, Persil speed, mini chips and a face cloth totalling £22.45 belonging to The Range; on 06/01/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 19/08/24 at B&M Northampton, stole a bottle of wine and a plug in air freshener to the value of £11.99; 0n 24/09/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £42.50 and £85 costs.

Claire Pritchard

Peaselands, Desborough. Age 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 08/11/24 at Kettering, assaulted three police officer by beating them; on 28/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 29/11/24 assaulted two police officers by beating them; on 29/11/24 assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £114 surcharge.

James Sheridan

Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 07/07/24 drove a Mercedes in Kent Road without due care and attention, in that the defendant reversed and collided with the front of a parked vehicle; failed to stop after the accident; failed to report the accident.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £414, driving licence endorsed with five penalty points, to pay £130 costs and a £221 surcharge.