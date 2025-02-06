Who's been sentenced from Corby, Burton Latimer, Milton Keynes, Little Irchester, Wellingborough, Stamford, Desborough and Spalding
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Tony Rush
Selkirk Drive, Milton Keynes. Age 48.
On 08/06/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that between the 04/06/24 and 25/06/24, he contacted her via telephone on multiple occasions via a withheld number in addition to attending her address without her consent.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 24 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. Two year restraining order imposed.
Andrew Watson
Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age 32.
On 20/04/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and an £88 surcharge.
Francis Quinn
Coles Close, Burton Latimer. Age 54.
On 10/07/24 at Kettering, caused to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network matter, a voicemail and text messages, that were grossly offensive.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £133, to pay £85 costs and a £53 surcharge.
John Wells
Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age 36.
On 26/10/24 at Little Irchester stole a Sony PlayStation 4 gaming console.
Plea: Guilty. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work, to pay £100 compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
Aaron Doran
Southbrook, Corby. Age 33.
On 19/05/24 at the River Welland, Spalding, fished with multiple rods and lines placed such that the distance between the butts and the end rods exceeded three metres; during the annual closed season for freshwater fish, attempted to take freshwater fish in inland water.
Plea: Proved by single justice procedure. Fined £220, to pay costs of £135 and an £88 surcharge.
Christian Mullan
Burghley Lane, Stamford. Age 24.
On 04/05/24 at the A43 Corby Bypass, drove an Alfa Romeo at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70mph. The speed recorded was 103mph.
Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Fined £307, to pay costs of £110 and a £123 surcharge.
Paul Snoad
Jobs Yard, Kettering. Age 54.
On 15/09/24 at Newland Street, Northall Street, Rockingham Road, Eskdaill Street, Queen Street, London Road, Barton Road, Cranford Road, Hanwood Park Avenue and the A14. drove a vehicle dangerously; when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. 13 months in prison suspended for two years. Two month electronically monitored curfew, six months of mental health treatment, 14 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 14 months. To pay a surcharge of £187.
Dale McGeorge
Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 30.
Between 19/06/24 and 22/06/24 at Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her; on 22/06/2024 at Kettering, assaulted a second woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. To pay £100 in compensation.
Gemma Hefford
Mendip Way, Corby. Age 39.
On 12/09/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 13/07/24 at One Stop, Northampton, stole four bold 2-in-1 gel, two Ariel wash gel and one bottle of rose wine, totalling £42.50; on 15/08/24 at St James Retail Park, Northampton, stole two hand towels, Cheetos, Persil Ultracare, Persil speed, mini chips and a face cloth totalling £22.45 belonging to The Range; on 06/01/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 19/08/24 at B&M Northampton, stole a bottle of wine and a plug in air freshener to the value of £11.99; 0n 24/09/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £42.50 and £85 costs.
Claire Pritchard
Peaselands, Desborough. Age 40.
On 08/11/24 at Kettering, assaulted three police officer by beating them; on 28/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail; on 29/11/24 assaulted two police officers by beating them; on 29/11/24 assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £114 surcharge.
James Sheridan
Kent Road, Wellingborough. Age 35.
On 07/07/24 drove a Mercedes in Kent Road without due care and attention, in that the defendant reversed and collided with the front of a parked vehicle; failed to stop after the accident; failed to report the accident.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £414, driving licence endorsed with five penalty points, to pay £130 costs and a £221 surcharge.