Who's been sentenced from Corby, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Michelle Hillyer

Barnes Close, Kettering. Age 42.

On 21/10/24 at Tesco Express, London Road, Kettering, stole 3 bottles of wine worth £31.77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Ordered to pay compensation of £31.77, costs of £85, surcharge of £18 and fined £45.

Imani Bayes

Chequers Lane, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 11/02/23 at HMP Five Wells, without authorisation, transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison; between 11/02/23 and 28/03/23 transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison; on 28/03/23 transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for two years. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days, pay costs of £85 and a £187 surcharge.

Tyler Lovell

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age 25.

On 20/06/24 at Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, drove an Audi A3 when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 8.4 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving

Demi Darby

NFA Wellingborough. Age 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 02/11/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 30/09/24 at Wellingborough Co-Op stole items worth £124; on 27/09/24 at Wellingborough Co-Op stole items worth £45.50; on 02/11/24 assaulted a man by beating him; on 02/11/24 at B&M Wellingborough, attempted to steal items.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for a year. 20 rehabilitation activity days, to pay £319.50 compensation.

Adrian Staniczek

Rochester Road, Corby. Age 45.

On 06/12/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £614, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £246 surcharge.

Dorota Sawko

NFA Kettering. Age 58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 22/12/24 at Station Road, Kettering, was at an address which he was prohibited from visiting by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

Marlie Makhake

Beaumont Road, Wellingborough. Age 20.

On 12/10/24 at Wellingborough possessed in private a knuckleduster; Between 01/06/24 and 12/10/24 was concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Two years in youth detention suspended for 12 months, 26 days of mental health treatment. £390 cash and knuckleduster to be forfeited. To pay a surcharge or £187.

Two boys from Wellingborough, both age 13

(Cannot be named as they are youths)

On 12/03/24 at Wellingborough, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Ordered to pay £150 compensation each, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26. Referred to the Youth Offender Panel for six months.

Richard Tonner

No Fixed Abode, Corby. Age 39.

On 14/11/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, broke the terms of a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 10/04/24 by harassing a victim.

Plea: Admits breach. Imprisoned for four months.

Peter Jacob

Short Stocks, Rushden. Age 44.

On 09/02/24 without reasonable excuse, spoke with a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Family court on 23/01/24.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. Two-year restraining order imposed. To pay a £114 surcharge.

Shannon Poulson

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 12/04/24, at Kettering, caused to be sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of alcohol treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85.

John Rose

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age 76.

On 09/06/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.