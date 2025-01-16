Who's been sentenced from Corby, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Michelle Hillyer
Barnes Close, Kettering. Age 42.
On 21/10/24 at Tesco Express, London Road, Kettering, stole 3 bottles of wine worth £31.77.
Plea: Guilty. Ordered to pay compensation of £31.77, costs of £85, surcharge of £18 and fined £45.
Imani Bayes
Chequers Lane, Wellingborough. Age 26.
On 11/02/23 at HMP Five Wells, without authorisation, transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison; between 11/02/23 and 28/03/23 transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison; on 28/03/23 transmitted a sound by electronic communications from inside a prison.
Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for two years. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days, pay costs of £85 and a £187 surcharge.
Tyler Lovell
Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age 25.
On 20/06/24 at Swinburne Road, Wellingborough, drove an Audi A3 when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 8.4 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving
Demi Darby
NFA Wellingborough. Age 30.
On 02/11/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 30/09/24 at Wellingborough Co-Op stole items worth £124; on 27/09/24 at Wellingborough Co-Op stole items worth £45.50; on 02/11/24 assaulted a man by beating him; on 02/11/24 at B&M Wellingborough, attempted to steal items.
Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for a year. 20 rehabilitation activity days, to pay £319.50 compensation.
Adrian Staniczek
Rochester Road, Corby. Age 45.
On 06/12/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £614, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £246 surcharge.
Dorota Sawko
NFA Kettering. Age 58.
On 22/12/24 at Station Road, Kettering, was at an address which he was prohibited from visiting by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
Marlie Makhake
Beaumont Road, Wellingborough. Age 20.
On 12/10/24 at Wellingborough possessed in private a knuckleduster; Between 01/06/24 and 12/10/24 was concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Two years in youth detention suspended for 12 months, 26 days of mental health treatment. £390 cash and knuckleduster to be forfeited. To pay a surcharge or £187.
Two boys from Wellingborough, both age 13
(Cannot be named as they are youths)
On 12/03/24 at Wellingborough, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.
Plea: Ordered to pay £150 compensation each, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26. Referred to the Youth Offender Panel for six months.
Richard Tonner
No Fixed Abode, Corby. Age 39.
On 14/11/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, broke the terms of a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 10/04/24 by harassing a victim.
Plea: Admits breach. Imprisoned for four months.
Peter Jacob
Short Stocks, Rushden. Age 44.
On 09/02/24 without reasonable excuse, spoke with a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Family court on 23/01/24.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. Two-year restraining order imposed. To pay a £114 surcharge.
Shannon Poulson
Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 28.
On 12/04/24, at Kettering, caused to be sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of alcohol treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85.
John Rose
Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age 76.
On 09/06/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.