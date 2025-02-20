Who's been sentenced from Burton Latimer, Corby, Easton-on-the-Hill, Wellingborough, Little Harrowden, Warmington, Peterborough, Bourne and Irthlingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Liam Pyper

Belvoir Close, Corby. Age 22.

On 27/12/24 without lawful excuse damaged a window to the value of £300; pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by attending her address on a number of occasions, causing damage to her property and being abusive to her and others present.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made. To pay victim £300 in compensation, £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.

Ashley Heywood

Newmarket Avenue, Bourne. Age 34.

On 25/06/24, drove a Honda Civic on the A43, Easton on the Hill, without due care and attention, in that the driver almost collided with another vehicle on a bend.

Plea: None. Found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £220, to pay costs of £130 and an £88 surcharge.

Andrew Whittemore

Mill Road, Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 13/01/2024 at Redwell Road, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a folding pocket knife.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To take part in non-residential drug rehabilitation for six months, 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Benjamin Outlaw

Portland Road, Irthlingborough. Age 38.

On 01/02/25 at Finedon Road, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 days of monitored alcohol abstinence and 40 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £250, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. Restraining order imposed.

Kane Taylor

Hayway, Irthlingborough. Age 24.

On 01/02/24 without lawful excuse, damaged a Skoda Vehicle to the value of £164; affray - used or threatened unlawful violence towards other people.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years. 60 alcohol abstinence days, 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to take part in 26 days of an accredited programme. To pay costs of £780.

Thomas Finnegan

Sargent Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 06/09/24 at Corby assaulted a police officer; on 04/10/24 at Lidl Corby stole items to the value of £20.73; on 04/10/2024 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Nine weeks in prison suspended for a year. To complete six months of drug rehabilitation. To pay compensation of £50.

Seth Ferreira

Litchfield Close, Kettering. Age 21.

On 25/09/24 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 4.2 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 02/10/24 at the A14, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.4 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for three years. To pay costs of £85.

Brian Devlin

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age 47.

On 26/09/24 at Kettering, drove a Vauxhall Astra when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 7 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Fined £369.00, to pay costs of £50 and a £148 surcharge.

Charlie Keulen

Crystal Drive, Peterborough. Age 20.

On 04/10/24 at Broadgate, Warmington, drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.5 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Alexandros Constantinou

Torksey Close, Corby.

On 13/10/24 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove a blue BMW while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for six months. To pay £200 in costs.

Shannon Poulson

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 27.

On 25/10/24 at Kettering, used towards a woman abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Jude Campbell

Roman Road, Corby. Age 24.

On 15/10/24 at Wellingborough, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. 80 hours of unpaid work, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Stephen Walker

Pen Green Lane, Corby. Age 57.

On 11/06/24 at The Jamb, Corby, being the driver of a Suzuki, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, and the defendant failed to stop; failed to report the accident at a police station as soon as was reasonably practicable within twenty-four hours of the accident; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £110 and a £48 surcharge.

Luke Brown

Furnace Lane, Little Harrowden. Age 33.

On 23/02/24 at Finedon, had in his possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from owning dogs for five years. Fined £500, ordered to pay costs of £325 and a £200 surcharge.