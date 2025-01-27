Who's been sentenced from Barton Seagrave, Rushden, Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Desborough

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Craig Williamson

Bertone Road, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.

On 07/05/24 at Kettering used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, ordered to pay £200 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £180 surcharge.

Jason Ribchester

Dorking Walk, Corby. Age 50.

On 18/08/2024 at Rushden assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions; on 29/08/24 at One Stop, Rushden, stole four bottles of wine to the value of £30; on 31/08/2024 at One Stop stole four bottles of wine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days, fined £143, to pay costs of £85.

Diana Wamala

Newark Drive, Corby. Age 32.

On 01/09/24 at the A43, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £692, to pay costs of £400 and a £277 surcharge.

Walter Hoyland

North Park Drive, Kettering. Age 24.

On 31/12/24 at Kettering without reasonable excuse, was located inside an address which he was prohibited from attending by a restraining order; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Cory McLean

Dunnock Road, Corby. Age 24.

On 11/08/2024 at Corby assaulted a police officer thereby occasioning him, actual bodily harm; had without lawful authority in Butland Road, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; assaulted a police officer by beating him; at Tesco, Butland Road damaged an ATM to the value of £2114.54; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay £200 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

Maddison Cowley

Newark Drive, Corby. Age 22.

On 11/08/24 at Butland Road, assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Daniel Stocker

Gold Street, Desborough. Age 34.

On 08/11/24 at Desborough with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Arinze Chukwudum

School Walk, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 08/12/24 at Northampton drove a Honda Jazz on the A45 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £507, to pay costs of £85 and a £203 surcharge.

Scott Moffatt

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age 39.

On 18/04/24 drove a Peugeot in Earlstrees Road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with three points. Fined £259, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £104.

Maciej Leszczynski

Queens Square, Corby. Age 42.

On 31/10/24 at Chandos House, Corby, unlawfully and intentionally, threatened another person with a bladed article in a private place.

Plea: Guilty. 14 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. To complete 35 rehabilitation requirement days. Restraining order imposed.

Tesla Streets

NFA, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 28/12/24 at Wellingborough stole a parcel to the value of £40; on 02/12/24 stole food items to the value of £123.75 belonging to Sainsbury's, Wellingborough; on 05/11/24 at Wellingborough stole food items to the value of £126 belonging to Tesco Express; on 26/11/24 stole Lynx Boxsets to the value of £64.00 belonging to Tesco Express.

Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison, to pay £40 compensation.