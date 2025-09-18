Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Rothwell, Kettering, Corby, Oundle, Desborough, Manchester, Rushden, Barton Seagrave, Thurning, Peterborough, Raunds and Slough

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

We’re sorry we haven’t had court listings for the past week, which was caused by some issues with administration. Here’s an extended edition of our court news.

D’Reece Taylor

Quaker Way, Moulton. Age 19.

On 25/03/25 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of crack cocaine, cannabis and diamorphine with intent to supply it.

Plea: Guilty. Three years in prison.

Christopher Laird

Minden Close, Corby. Age 42.

On 01/09/25 at Corby breached a domestic violence protection order issued by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on that same day in that he was present at the victim’s flat.

Plea: Denied breach. Found guilty. Fined £50.

Hodifa Abushima

Norman Road, Manchester. Age 33.

On 07/11/24 on the A14 at Rothwell used a Volkswagen Polo Match when the vehicle had multiple faults including a missing front grille, a severely dented passenger door with plastic film over the window, neither indicators operative, the front nearside door could not be opened, the power steering was inoperative and the front nearside window was damaged, obstructing the driver’s view, and its use involved a danger of injury; drove without insurance.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £1,000, surcharge of £440 and £650 costs.

Tansley Naylor

Duke Street, Kettering. Age 36.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 30/01/25 by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £100, to pay costs of £60.

Kyle Neil Hankins

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age 31.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 16/04/24 by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and leaving a separate appointment early without reasonable excuse.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £100, to pay costs of £60.

Karlis Vilnitis

Clovelly Court, Corby. Age 27.

On 08/06/24 at Corby damaged a wooden gate.

Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. To pay compensation of £155.

Andrew Doherty

Doris Road, Kettering. Age 21.

On 17/04/225 at Edgar Road, Kettering, being the driver of an e-bike, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove while the amount of cocaine in blood, namely 28 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 196 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Sam Kelly

Bath Road, Kettering. Age 38.

On 14/08/25 at Bath Road, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

Daniel Ratcliffe

Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age 42.

On 15/08/25 at Carina Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £328, costs of £85 and a £131 surcharge.

Alexandru Raducan

Oxford Road, Peterborough. Age 25.

On 15/08/25 at Bassett Ford Road, Oundle, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 10 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Tom Capp

Hall Close, Copton Road, Thurning. Age 26.

On 16/08/25 at Huntingdon Road, Thrapston, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £800, costs of £85 and a £320 surcharge.

Zanis Kokins

Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age 53.

On 30/08/225 at Cottingham Road, Corby, drove a Volvo V60 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove while disqualified; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Alcohol abstinence monitoring for two months. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Clint Martin

Charlotte Place, Kettering. Age 48.

On 16/05/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £50, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

Daniel McEwen

Vicarage Way, Colnbrook, Slough. Age 32.

On 09/07/25 at Bannister Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse made a threat to damage a property in a way which he knew was likely to endanger the life of another, intending that a female victim would fear that the threat would be carried out.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison. Costs of £85.

Ian Burt

Darsdale Drive, Raunds. Age 45.

On 24/07/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £923.00, costs of £85 and a £369 surcharge.

Kenneth Schlegel

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age 36.

On 21/06/25 at BP Desborough, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely placing a false name on a non-payment form, intending to cause loss; on the BP forecourt, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified driving; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. Community order including a three month overnight curfew. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £120, compensation of £30, costs of £85.

Satino Coletta

Oval Crescent, Rushden. Age 35.

On 14/03/25 at Skinners Hill, Rushden, being the driver of a Mazda MX5, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Ford Fiesta, failed to report the accident; failed to stop at the scene of an accident.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £266, costs of £130 and a £106 surcharge.

Beata Borowiec

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age 58.

On 21/01/25 at Park View, Corby, being the driver of a Volkswagen Polo, an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person, failed to report the accident; drove without due care and attention by failing to observe a pedestrian crossing the road behind them as they reversed their vehicle, causing them to collide with the pedestrian and resulting in slight injury to the pedestrian.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with seven penalty points. Fined £500, costs of £130 and a £200 surcharge.

Stefania Varban

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 22/01/25 drove a Skoda on the A509 without due care and attention in that they failed to give way to the right and collided with a cyclist causing slight injury.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £307, costs of £130, surcharge of £123.

Tadiwanashe Muchingami

Fontwell Crescent, Corby. Age 28.

On 06/12/24 drove a Toyota on the A43 southbound at Barford Bridge at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 79mph.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £134, costs of £110 and a £54 surcharge.