Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Rothwell, Enfield, Kettering, Cransley, Corby, Rushden, Geddington, Carlton and Desborough

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire magistrates and crown courts

Neval Binns

Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age 21.

On 23/03/24 at Wellingborough had in his possession a quantity of MDMA and a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, costs of £85 and a £160 surcharge.

Jason Mcarthur

Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age 33.

On 04/05/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Hyundai Kona intending to destroy or damage such property.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Matthew Pethers

Bridle Way, Cransley. Age 33.

On 20/05/25 at Northampton Road, Kettering, drove a black Renault Megane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Ugonna Dozie

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age 34.

On 22/05/25 at Rothwell Road, Kettering, drove a Mercedes C200 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; with no MOT; with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs.

Jamie Hinchon

Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington. Age 47.

On 21/11/24 at Magdalene Close, Geddington, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a metal chain dog lead; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Jason Richard Shears

School Lane, Carlton. Age 55.

Between 10/09/22 and 11/10/22 at Denton Close, Rushden, caused unnecessary suffering to a tan male American bulldog called Ronnie by failing to obtain veterinary treatment for skin, eye and ear infections; did not take reasonable steps to ensure that the needs Ronnie were met in that he did not protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from keeping dogs for 10 years. Costs of £400 and a £187 surcharge.

Joseph Foster

Bridge Road, Desborough. Age 26.

On 08/06/24 kept a vehicle that was unlicensed. The previous licence expired on 31/12/21.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, to pay duty of £35 and costs of £85.

Tomasz Wasilewski

Olympic Square, Corby. Age 56.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirement of a community order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 10/10/23 by failing to attend two unpaid work appointments.

Plea: Guilty. To pay costs of £60.

Saidur Rahman

Martini Drive, Enfield. Age 32.

On 07/11/24 at the Rothwell Truckstop on the A14 used a motor vehicle with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued and the weight of the vehicle exceeded the 3,500 kg allowed.

Plea: Found guilty in absence. Fined £440, to pay costs of £203 and a victim surcharge of £176.