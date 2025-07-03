Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Rothwell, Enfield, Kettering, Cransley, Corby, Rushden, Geddington, Carlton and Desborough
Neval Binns
Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough. Age 21.
On 23/03/24 at Wellingborough had in his possession a quantity of MDMA and a quantity of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, costs of £85 and a £160 surcharge.
Jason Mcarthur
Gloucester Close, Kettering. Age 33.
On 04/05/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a Hyundai Kona intending to destroy or damage such property.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.
Matthew Pethers
Bridle Way, Cransley. Age 33.
On 20/05/25 at Northampton Road, Kettering, drove a black Renault Megane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Ugonna Dozie
Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age 34.
On 22/05/25 at Rothwell Road, Kettering, drove a Mercedes C200 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; with no MOT; with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs.
Jamie Hinchon
Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington. Age 47.
On 21/11/24 at Magdalene Close, Geddington, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a metal chain dog lead; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Jason Richard Shears
School Lane, Carlton. Age 55.
Between 10/09/22 and 11/10/22 at Denton Close, Rushden, caused unnecessary suffering to a tan male American bulldog called Ronnie by failing to obtain veterinary treatment for skin, eye and ear infections; did not take reasonable steps to ensure that the needs Ronnie were met in that he did not protect the animal from pain, suffering, injury or disease.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from keeping dogs for 10 years. Costs of £400 and a £187 surcharge.
Joseph Foster
Bridge Road, Desborough. Age 26.
On 08/06/24 kept a vehicle that was unlicensed. The previous licence expired on 31/12/21.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £220, to pay duty of £35 and costs of £85.
Tomasz Wasilewski
Olympic Square, Corby. Age 56.
Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirement of a community order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 10/10/23 by failing to attend two unpaid work appointments.
Plea: Guilty. To pay costs of £60.
Saidur Rahman
Martini Drive, Enfield. Age 32.
On 07/11/24 at the Rothwell Truckstop on the A14 used a motor vehicle with a plate for which no plating certificate had been issued and the weight of the vehicle exceeded the 3,500 kg allowed.
Plea: Found guilty in absence. Fined £440, to pay costs of £203 and a victim surcharge of £176.