Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Rothwell, Corby, Rushden, Barton Seagrave, Kettering, Easton-on-the-Hill and HMP Five Wells

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Robert Szewczak

No fixed abode. Age 37.

On 03/06/25 at Midland Road, Wellingborough, assaulted two police officers by beating them; was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay £200 in compensation.

Joanne Rosso

Lancaster Road, Rothwell. Age 39.

On 26/06/25 at Rothwell, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide specimens of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six months of mental health treatment and three months of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 52 months.

Neal Humphreys

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age 51.

On 08/04/24 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 28 weeks. To pay £100 compensation.

Barry Atkinson

Field Street, Kettering. Age 54.

On 12/11/24 at Kettering, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, in Northall Street, a kitchen knife and a carving knife.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. 12 months of mental health treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

John Donnachie

New Street, Rothwell. Age 37.

On 12/06/25 at Rothwell Road, Kettering, drove a Ford Transit Tipper while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; on 10/07/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Terry Roe

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age 40.

On 19/07/25 at Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him; on 19/07/25 at Wellingborough, with intent to cause two men harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offences were racially aggravated; on 19/07/225 at B&Q Wellingborough, stole goods to the value of £225.20.

Plea: Guilty. 42 weeks in prison. To pay £100 in compensation.

Klajdi Bajra

Birch Avenue, Corby. Age 25.

On 19/07/25 at Chapel Lane, Corby, drove a motor vehicle with no licence and no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two weeks. Fined £100.

Jak Leese

Fieldfare Close, Corby. Age 33.

On 05/03/25 drove a BMW 6 series in Stanion Lane, Corby, when he was at the time using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorser with six penalty points. Fined £101, costs of £650 and a £40 surcharge.

Stephen Ager

Gorse Road, Kettering. Age 77.

On 31/07/24 at the Poppies Road / Northfield Avenue / Rockingham Road roundabout, caused serious injury to a man by driving a Ford Focus without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £958, costs of £85 and a £383 surcharge.

Daniel Paine

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age 30.

On 23/01/25 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks, to pay £100 in compensation. £650 in costs.

Andrew Sharpe

The Retreat, Easton-on-the-Hill. Age 38.

On five occasions between January and April failed to comply a community protection notice in that he called 999 and did not report a genuine emergency; on 20/07/25 persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another; on 20/07/25 being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that he made several 999 calls to police being abusive and threatening; on 21/07/25 at The Crescent, Easton-on-the-Hill, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Costs of £170.

Stephen Wilson

Bideford Square, Corby. Age 50.

On 04/06/24 and 30/06/24 at Northamptonshire without reasonable excuse, sent Facebook messages to a man which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 17/07/23.

Plea: Guilty. 8 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six month trail monitoring with electronic tag, six months of mental health treatment, and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

James Raynor

HMP Five Wells. Age 28.

On 11/09/24 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison. Surcharge of £154.

Joshua Rose

Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.

On 05/06/24 at Thrapston, made a phone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. 8 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, six months of trail monitoring monitored by electronic tag and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Restraining order made. Costs of £85.