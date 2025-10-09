Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Kettering, Burton Latimer Irthlingborough, Geddington, Corby, Thrapston, Kenilworth, Rushden, Peterborough and Swadlincote

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Christopher Ibbertson

South Avenue, Burton Latimer. Age 46.

On or before 16/01/22 at Kettering, distributed two category C indecent photographs of children; on 01/01/22 made ten category A, five category B and 14 category C indecent images of children; on 29/12/21 at Kettering, distributed seven category B indecent images of children.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 40 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, and a 10 year SHPO made. Surcharge of £156.

Alfie White

Warwick Road, Kenilworth. Age 18.

On 27/12/24 at Barton Road, Kettering drove a VW Golf dangerously on a road.

Plea: Guilty. 16 months in prison suspended for 12 months. Three months curfew, monitored electronically, 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Joel Page

Stretton View, Oakthorpe, Swadlincote. Age 21.

On 27/12/24 at Barton Road, Kettering, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, a knife; on 27/12/24 at Kettering General Hospital, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a knife; on 28/12/24 at Northamptonshire had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply it; used or had possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Plea: Guilty. 24 months in prison suspended for 12 months. Three month electronically monitored curfew, 20 rehabilitation activity days. To forfeit £6691.66, £187 surcharge.

Tinotenda Tinofirei

Park Road, Rushden. Age 32.

On 03/08/25 at Wellingborough, without lawful excuse damaged the front driver window of a Peugeot 108; assaulted a woman by beating her; on 05/08/25 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 14 days. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Michael Alderdice

Ferngate, Peterborough. Age 26.

On 29/09/24 at Corby assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Four months, two weeks, in prison suspended for two years. To complete six months of alcohol addiction treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £500 in compensation.

Sean Polley

Ribblesdale Avenue, Corby. Age 32.

On 30/06/25 at committed arson in that without lawful excuse he damaged fire doors belonging to New Health Care.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 24 months. Six month electronically monitored curfew, six months of sample-tested drug treatment, 40 rehabilitation activity days, six month residence order. £187 surcharge.

Patryk Jedziniak

Elsden Road, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 27/06/24 at Wellingborough, without the authority of the Secretary of State, had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas, namely CS gas; between 01/09/23 and 28/06/24 conspired together with other persons to acquire criminal property, namely cash; cultivated a number of cannabis plants; was in possession of a quantity of amphetamine with intent to supply it; on 27/06/24 at Wellingborough, supplied a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. 16 months in prison suspended for 12 years. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Requirement to be completed within 12 months.

Demi Darby

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age 30.

On 25/07/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Crown Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 27/06/25.

Plea: Admits. Seven days in custody.

Natasha Williamson

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age 52.

On 08/07/25 had in her possession a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. Contingent destruction order that dog should be destroyed within two months unless an exemption certificate is obtained. To pay costs of £,805.04 and a £100 surcharge.

Gregory Branston

Queen Street, Geddington. Age 66.

Between 01/03/25 and 10/07/25 without reasonable excuse, failed to notify police of a new mobile device, which was something that he was required to do by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 22/11/22.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.

Millie Harrison

Harlech Court, Thrapston. Age 21.

On 18/08/25 at Kettering sent a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm, namely stabbing another person.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £200, costs of £85.

Grzegorz Matczak

Douglas Road, Corby. Age 46.

On 02/09/25 at Weekley Wood Avenue, Kettering, drove a black BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £507, costs of £85 and a £203 surcharge.

Joseph Bence

Masefield Road, Kettering. Age 31.

On 04/09/2025 at Northfield Avenue, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Jordan Bland

Windmill Road, Irthlingborough. Age 38.

Between 02/02/25 and 03/06/25 without reasonable excuse contacted a woman both directly and indirectly, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 03/01/23.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order extended for January 2027.