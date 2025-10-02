Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Huntingdon, Corby, Lincolnshire, Kettering, Earls Barton, Bulwick, Great Doddington, Barton Seagrave, Irthlingborough

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Karl Eaton

Irchester Caravan Park, Wellingborough. Age 38.

On 12/10/24 with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Aggravated by homophobic language.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of alcohol addiction treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £230, costs of £200 and a £114 surcharge.

John James King

Mickle Hill, Keyston, Huntingdon. Age 63.

On 27/05/25 at the A45 Westbound, Wellingborough, drove a Ford Ranger after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 108 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Lorraine Johnson

NFA Wellingborough. Age 37.

On 16/05/25 at Orion Way, Kettering, drove a Vauxhall Insignia while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; used a motor vehicle while not insured; on 20/06/25 at Wainfleet Road, Boston, Lincs, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove a Ford Focus CMax with no insurance; on 17/08/25 at the A4500 Northampton, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from driving; drove with no insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 29/08/25 at Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, drove a blue Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified from driving; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £480, costs of £650.

Dilwar Hussain

Holkham Close, Corby. Age 42.

On 14/05/25 at Corby, having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Toyota Yaris who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on 08/04/25.

Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £250, costs of £130 and a £100 surcharge.

Enoch Robinson

Leighton Close, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 19/04/25 drove a BMW 3 series on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Earls Barton, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 100 mph.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £300, costs of £130 and a £120 surcharge.

Claud Bossman

Powys Close, Corby. Age 30.

On 14/07/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Church Lane, Bulwick, when there was no insurance in force; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that the driver was a provisional licence holder, the vehicle was not displaying 'L' Plates and the driver was not being supervised by a qualified driver.

Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £897, costs of £130 and a £359 surcharge.

Ralph Richard Samuel Levins

NFA Wellingborough. Age 25.

On 09/04/25 at Sylvanus House, Wellingborough, criminally damaged a mobile phone; on 29/03/25 without good reason or lawful authority, had with him in Lea Way, Wellingborough, a blue stanley knife; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks. To pay a £154 surcharge.

Alfie Frederick-Higham

Park Road, Wellingborough. Age 24.

On 21/07/25 used a BMW Series 5 in Hardwater Road, Great Doddington when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: No plea. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £200, costs of £130 and an £80 surcharge.

Rodney Philips

Saddlers Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 55.

On 20/07/25 at Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drove a Land Rover Range Rover without reasonable consideration for other persons in that he switched lanes repeatedly at 40mph in a 30mph limit, causing a police vehicle and other vehicles to break to avoid a collision.

Plea: No plea. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £366, costs of £130 and a £146 surcharge.

Stefan Robinson

Printers Yard, Kettering. Age 36.

Between 08/06/25 to 29/07/25, at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he repeatedly attended her workplace and followed her.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 16 weeks. Ten year restraining order made. Surcharge of £154.

Christopher King

Highfield Road, Irthlingborough. Age 64.

On 04/08/25 at Irthlingborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify his release from prison within 3 days; on 19/09/25, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. £114 surcharge.

Denon Saunders

Bath Road, Kettering. Age 22.

On 17/08/25 had in his possession a dog to which section 1of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully .

Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Contingent destruction order for the dog. Costs of £927.55 and a £26 surcharge.

Robert Gilder

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 30.

On 01/09/25 at Naseby Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.