Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Huntingdon, Corby, Lincolnshire, Kettering, Earls Barton, Bulwick, Great Doddington, Barton Seagrave, Irthlingborough
Karl Eaton
Irchester Caravan Park, Wellingborough. Age 38.
On 12/10/24 with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Aggravated by homophobic language.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of alcohol addiction treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £230, costs of £200 and a £114 surcharge.
John James King
Mickle Hill, Keyston, Huntingdon. Age 63.
On 27/05/25 at the A45 Westbound, Wellingborough, drove a Ford Ranger after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 108 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Lorraine Johnson
NFA Wellingborough. Age 37.
On 16/05/25 at Orion Way, Kettering, drove a Vauxhall Insignia while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; used a motor vehicle while not insured; on 20/06/25 at Wainfleet Road, Boston, Lincs, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove a Ford Focus CMax with no insurance; on 17/08/25 at the A4500 Northampton, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from driving; drove with no insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 29/08/25 at Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, drove a blue Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified from driving; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £480, costs of £650.
Dilwar Hussain
Holkham Close, Corby. Age 42.
On 14/05/25 at Corby, having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Toyota Yaris who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on 08/04/25.
Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £250, costs of £130 and a £100 surcharge.
Enoch Robinson
Leighton Close, Wellingborough. Age 26.
On 19/04/25 drove a BMW 3 series on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Earls Barton, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 100 mph.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £300, costs of £130 and a £120 surcharge.
Claud Bossman
Powys Close, Corby. Age 30.
On 14/07/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Church Lane, Bulwick, when there was no insurance in force; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that the driver was a provisional licence holder, the vehicle was not displaying 'L' Plates and the driver was not being supervised by a qualified driver.
Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £897, costs of £130 and a £359 surcharge.
Ralph Richard Samuel Levins
NFA Wellingborough. Age 25.
On 09/04/25 at Sylvanus House, Wellingborough, criminally damaged a mobile phone; on 29/03/25 without good reason or lawful authority, had with him in Lea Way, Wellingborough, a blue stanley knife; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks. To pay a £154 surcharge.
Alfie Frederick-Higham
Park Road, Wellingborough. Age 24.
On 21/07/25 used a BMW Series 5 in Hardwater Road, Great Doddington when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: No plea. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £200, costs of £130 and an £80 surcharge.
Rodney Philips
Saddlers Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 55.
On 20/07/25 at Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drove a Land Rover Range Rover without reasonable consideration for other persons in that he switched lanes repeatedly at 40mph in a 30mph limit, causing a police vehicle and other vehicles to break to avoid a collision.
Plea: No plea. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £366, costs of £130 and a £146 surcharge.
Stefan Robinson
Printers Yard, Kettering. Age 36.
Between 08/06/25 to 29/07/25, at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he repeatedly attended her workplace and followed her.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 16 weeks. Ten year restraining order made. Surcharge of £154.
Christopher King
Highfield Road, Irthlingborough. Age 64.
On 04/08/25 at Irthlingborough, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify his release from prison within 3 days; on 19/09/25, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. £114 surcharge.
Denon Saunders
Bath Road, Kettering. Age 22.
On 17/08/25 had in his possession a dog to which section 1of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully .
Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Contingent destruction order for the dog. Costs of £927.55 and a £26 surcharge.
Robert Gilder
Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 30.
On 01/09/25 at Naseby Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.