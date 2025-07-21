Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, HMP Highpoint, Kettering, Irthlingborough, Rushden, Corby and Birmingham,
Romans Bortkevics
Melton Road North, Wellingborough. Age 42.
On 03/03/25 at the A45 Eastbound, Barnes Meadow, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 243 milligrammes, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Fined £198, costs of £85 and a £79 surcharge.
Benjamin Adjei-Mensah
Harrington Road, Irthlingborough. Age 21.
On 31/08/24 at Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £180, costs of £72 and a £325 surcharge.
Harrison Quarterman
Woodland Road, Rushden. Age 29.
On 31/08/24 at Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £180, costs of £72 and a £325 surcharge.
Julio Gonzalez
HMP Highpoint, Haverhill. Age 27.
On 20/12/24 at the A43, Kettering, drove a Toyota Auris when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 64 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £240, £85 surcharge and £96 costs.
Mandy Donnelly
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 42.
On 17/04/24 at Corby, were in charge of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Lexi which was dangerously out of control and whilst so out of control injured a woman.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Destruction order for dog, unless it is kept under proper control at all times. Costs of £100 and a £114 surcharge.
Shahlaa Rehman
Albert Road, Stechford and Yardley, Birmingham. Age 23.
On 22/08/23 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, without authorisation conveyed cocaine, synthetic cannabinoid, cannabis and MDMA into a prison.
Plea: Guilty. 21 months suspended for 24 months. Six months mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £500 and a £187 surcharge.
Leslie Davies
Havelock Street, Kettering. Age 51.
On 01/04/25 used a Land Rover in Orion Way, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force; when he only had a provisional driving licence.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £500, costs of £110 and a £170 surcharge.
Corey Holder
Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 36.
On 05/02/25 used a BMW 3 Series on the A43, Kettering, when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, costs of £110 and a £16 surcharge.
Ivars Kudrjavcevs
Rockingham Mews, Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 38.
On 28/03/25 drove an Audi A5 on the A43 Corby Bypass at a speed exceeding 70mph. The speed recorded was 107mph.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £461, costs of £110 and a £184 surcharge.
Max Cox
Birch Road, Rushden. Age 23.
On 30/03/25 drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A45 Great Doddington at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 110 mph.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £369, costs of £110 and a £148 surcharge.
Matthew Dawson
Ash Road, Kettering. Age 33.
On 21/03/25 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; on 06/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including a two-month electronically-monitored curfew. To pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.
Mariusz Karowski
Linnett Close, Wellingborough. Age 44.
Between 05/04/25 and 13/05/25 at Northampton, without reasonable excuse had contact with, and lived at a private address where a child under 18 resides without approval from social services or the police, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £519, costs of £85 and a £208 surcharge.