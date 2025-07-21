Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, HMP Highpoint, Kettering, Irthlingborough, Rushden, Corby and Birmingham,

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Romans Bortkevics

Melton Road North, Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 03/03/25 at the A45 Eastbound, Barnes Meadow, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 243 milligrammes, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Fined £198, costs of £85 and a £79 surcharge.

Benjamin Adjei-Mensah

Harrington Road, Irthlingborough. Age 21.

On 31/08/24 at Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £180, costs of £72 and a £325 surcharge.

Harrison Quarterman

Woodland Road, Rushden. Age 29.

On 31/08/24 at Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £180, costs of £72 and a £325 surcharge.

Julio Gonzalez

HMP Highpoint, Haverhill. Age 27.

On 20/12/24 at the A43, Kettering, drove a Toyota Auris when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 64 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £240, £85 surcharge and £96 costs.

Mandy Donnelly

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 42.

On 17/04/24 at Corby, were in charge of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Lexi which was dangerously out of control and whilst so out of control injured a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Destruction order for dog, unless it is kept under proper control at all times. Costs of £100 and a £114 surcharge.

Shahlaa Rehman

Albert Road, Stechford and Yardley, Birmingham. Age 23.

On 22/08/23 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, without authorisation conveyed cocaine, synthetic cannabinoid, cannabis and MDMA into a prison.

Plea: Guilty. 21 months suspended for 24 months. Six months mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £500 and a £187 surcharge.

Leslie Davies

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age 51.

On 01/04/25 used a Land Rover in Orion Way, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force; when he only had a provisional driving licence.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £500, costs of £110 and a £170 surcharge.

Corey Holder

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 05/02/25 used a BMW 3 Series on the A43, Kettering, when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, costs of £110 and a £16 surcharge.

Ivars Kudrjavcevs

Rockingham Mews, Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 38.

On 28/03/25 drove an Audi A5 on the A43 Corby Bypass at a speed exceeding 70mph. The speed recorded was 107mph.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £461, costs of £110 and a £184 surcharge.

Max Cox

Birch Road, Rushden. Age 23.

On 30/03/25 drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A45 Great Doddington at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 110 mph.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £369, costs of £110 and a £148 surcharge.

Matthew Dawson

Ash Road, Kettering. Age 33.

On 21/03/25 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; on 06/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a two-month electronically-monitored curfew. To pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Mariusz Karowski

Linnett Close, Wellingborough. Age 44.

Between 05/04/25 and 13/05/25 at Northampton, without reasonable excuse had contact with, and lived at a private address where a child under 18 resides without approval from social services or the police, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £519, costs of £85 and a £208 surcharge.