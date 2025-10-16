Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Corby, Ringstead, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Raunds, Dingley and Letchworth

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Patrick Purcell

NFA, Corby. Age 29.

Between 14/07/25 and 17/07/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted through Facebook, Whatsapp and phone calls a woman from which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 02/04/2025; pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months. Six months of drug rehabilitation, 35 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Indefinite restraining order made, banning him from going within 100m of the victim.

Artur Omelczuk

NFA Wellingborough. Age 45.

On 19/08/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; between 27/07/25 and 21/08/25 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of alcohol treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Seven year restraining order made banning the defendant from going to the victim’s address or within 100m of her.

Ionut Zamfir

West Priors Court, Northampton. Age 24.

On 01/05/25 at the A45, Raunds, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle dangerously; drove with no insurance; on 04/10/25 at Letchworth Garden City in the County of Hertfordshire, stole alcohol to the value of £346 belonging to Sainsburys.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 470 days. Imprisoned for 30 weeks.

Claire Shannon

Parkins Close, Wellingborough. Age 23.

On 29/05/25 at the A45 Wellingborough, drove a black vauxhall corsa when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 5.4 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Simonas Sarakauskas

Southbrook, Corby. Age 41.

On 14/09/25 at Corby, attended Sedbergh Road, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 20/03/24.

Plea: Guilty. 8 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £154 surcharge.

Daniel Ogundare

Robin Road, Corby. Age 35.

On 04/04/25 at the A427 Harborough Road, Dingley, drove a Lexus dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Tyrone Filmer

Hillside, Chelveston. Age 59.

On 15/11/24 at Mountbatten Way, Raunds, being the driver of an Audi A3 when it was within the limits of a zebra crossing, overtook another vehicle which was stationary for the purpose of complying with the crossing.

Plea: Not guilty, found guilty at trial. Driving licence endorsed with three points, fined £60, costs of £100 and a £24 surcharge.

Kieran Ellis-Hinds

Diana House, Queensway, Wellingborough.

On 25/05/25 at Hill Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance; drove when the proportion of cannabis in his blood, namely 4 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 25/05/25 at Riverside, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £320, costs of £85 and a £128 surcharge.

Morgan Duncan

Dumble Close, Corby. Age 25.

On 29/07/25 at Co-op, Corby, stole multiple items, of a value of £42.60.

Plea: Guilty. Six months conditional discharge. To pay compensation of £21.30 and costs of £85.

Rocky Shah

Cooper Drive, Wellingborough. Age 43.

On 30/08/25 at Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Max Aldridge

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age 23.

On 31/08/25 at Pytchley Road drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £408, costs of £85 and a £163 surcharge.

Daniel Dickie

The Drive, Kettering. Age 20.

On 31/08/25 at The Drive, drove a Kia Ceed after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Paul Rossiter

Blackthorn Lake Marina, Station Road, Ringstead. Age 72.

On 31/08/25 at Chowns Mill roundabout, Higham Ferrers, drove a Royal Enfield motorcycle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Tobiasz Dobrotwor

Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 13/09/25 at Corby, Northamptonshire, without reasonable excuse, twice attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 28/05/25; sent messages to a victim which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. 78 weeks in prison. Costs of £85.

Kason Lawrence

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age 18.

On 14/09/25 at Wellingborough Police Station, without lawful excuse, damaged a police vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. £100 compensation, fined £50, costs of £85.