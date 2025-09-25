Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Brigstock, Kettering, Rushden, Corby, Birmingham, Desborough, Telford and Accrington
Paul Robinson
Northumberland Road, Kettering. Age 59.
On 17/08/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; was in possession of cannabis; on 02/09/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £280, costs of £85 and a £112 surcharge.
William Shreenan
Redshank Close, Rushden. Age 42.
On 05/01/25 at Croyland Road, Wellingborough, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a Stanley-style utility knife.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 8 hours of unpaid work.Costs of £85.
Michelle Peters
Gardeners Crescent, Kettering, Age 59.
On 29/12/24 at Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £180, to pay compensation of £100, costs of £600 and a £72 surcharge.
Kieron Phillips
Newtown, Brigstock. Age 33.
On 13/07/25 at High Street, Brigstock, drove a Ford Mustang without due care and attention; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove without insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Fined £384, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Ethan McPhie
Shetland Way, Corby. Age 25.
On 14/02/25 at Gainsborough Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 8.4 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Abdullah Mushtaq
Cottrell Way, Birmingham. Age 43.
On 26/08/25 at the A14, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £875, costs of £85 and a £350 surcharge.
Tyler Tierney
HMP Peterborough. Age 21.
On 20/11/24 at Northamptonshire had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85.
Jodie Barratt
Reed Avenue, Desborough. Age 28.
Between 01/02/25 and 01/03/25 using her Facebook and Snapchat, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that it caused her alarm and distress.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £105, costs of £85 and a £42 surcharge.
Eris Bregu
Harvey Crescent, Telford. Age 42.
On 21/08/25 at Constable Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; was in possession of a knife.
Plea: Guilty. Three months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £533, costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Jack Gardner
NFA. Age 46.
On 05/08/25 at Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 21/08/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85.
John Philp
Waterside Lane, Corby. Age 33.
On 21/08/25 at High Street, Corby, had without lawful authority an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; drove a motor black MG HS Trophy vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge
Ethan Wright
Plens View, Desborough. Age 29.
On 07/07/24 at Accrington in the county of Lancashire assaulted a police constable; on 06/01/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Blackburn Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings at Stockport Magistrates Court; On 02/10/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Blackburn Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 07/07/24 at Blackburn Police Station; on 14/06/24 at Northall Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle without due care and attention; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine in blood, namely 28 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled substance, namely benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 432 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 08/06/24 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; on 03/01/25 at failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 20/12/24 at Stockport Magistrates' Court.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 300 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years. Costs of £85, compensation of £50.