Who's been sentenced featuring Wellingborough, Bedford, Corby, Hardwick, Coventry, Hampshire, Higham Ferrers, Irchester, Sharnbrook, Kettering, Wolverhampton and Twywell

The latest sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

William Alderdice

NFA, Corby. Age 32.

On 22/04/25 at Corby robbed a man of two bottles of rum; on 28/06/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 28/06/24 assaulted a man by beating him; was in possession of cannabis at George Street, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. 19 months in prison suspended for 21 months. To complete 40 rehabilitation activity days, six months of mental health treatment, and six months of drug abstinence monitoring.

Artur Omelczuk

NFA, Wellingborough. Age 45.

On 11/05/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; on 16/05/25 at Oakley Drive, Wellingborough, was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance; was in possession of a blade without lawful authority.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for three years. Community order including six months of alcohol treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £114 surcharge.

David Jatkowski

Pennine Way, Kettering. Age 45.

On 19/04/25 at Silver Street, Kettering, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: No plea. Found guilty in absence. Fined £50, costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Lorraine Johnson

NFA. Age 37.

On 03/07/25 at Brindley Close, Rushden, used a black Vauxhall Insignia with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £120.

Michael Fuller

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age 36.

On 27/01/25 at Hardwick Road, Wellingborough, drove a white Ford Transit when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 56 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Woody Lander

Mill Road, Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire. Age 18.

On 30/03/25 at A6 Higham Ferrers, drove a black Ford Fiesta when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.2 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 239 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Mark Anthony Bailey

Barn Green, Wolverhampton. Age 55.

On 13/03/25 at the A14, Kettering, drove a Porsche Macan while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £807, costs of £85 and a £323 surcharge.

Thomas Ebsworth

Croyland Road, Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 06/05/25 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, used a black e-bike when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove an e-bike after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £200. Costs of £85 and an £8 surcharge.

Tayla Tiffin

Paling Close, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 15/11/23 at Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Northampton, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely processed a refund that wasn't due to her, intending to make a gain of £1,500.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay £1,500 compensation and £85 costs.

Paul Berwick

The Glen, Pamber Heath, Tadley, Hampshire. Age 54.

On 08/0922 at Kettering, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

Damien Hyett

Caradoc Close, Coventry. Age 46.

On 30/10/24 used a Vauxhall Astra on the A14 at Twywell when there was no insurance in force; used a vehicle when there was a body panel missing, missing offside wing mirror casing, exposed sharp metal and the battery was insecure, posing a danger of injury; on which not every stop lamp, position lamps and headlamp were in good working order.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £280, costs of of £100 and a £112 surcharge.

Danny Kevin James Crawley

Hardwick Village, Hardwick. Age 34.

On 06/07/25 breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 02/06/05 in that he contacted the complainant.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £150, costs of £196.

Harinder Singh Sanghera

The Premier Inn, Bedford. Age 64.

On 03/07/25 at Wellingborough breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 01/07/25 in that he attended the complainant’s address.

Plea: Admits breach. Imprisoned for 14 days.