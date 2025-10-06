Who's been sentenced featuring Rushden, Corby, Irchester, Wellingborough, Barton Seagrave, Kettering and Peterborough
Nicola Gaziano
Balmoral Court, Kettering. Age 49.
On 07/09/25 at Pegasus Court, Kettering, drove a red Mini Cooper after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Costs of £85.
James Hitchock
Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough. Age 28.
On 07/09/25 at Kettering, had in his possession three cans of nitrous oxide, a bag of cocaine and a bag of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, costs of £85.
Charlie Tordimah
Scotland Street, Kettering. Age 31.
On 08/09/25 at Broughton Road, Mawsley, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for three months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Liam Rowlands
Tilley Street, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.
On 19/06/25 at Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of cannabis in blood, namely 5.3ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, costs of £85 and a £92 surcharge.
John McDowell
Newton Road, Rushden. Age 46.
On 20/06/25 at Rushden was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Albert Bukowski
Field Street, Kettering. Age 40.
On 05/09/25 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, costs of £85, surcharge of £66.
James Maher
James Street, Irchester. Age 25.
On 06/09/25 at Victoria Gardens, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Kristaps Nordens
Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 32.
On 06/09/25 at the A509, Wellingborough, drove a black BMW 3 series after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £475, costs of £85 and a £190 surcharge.
Rebecca Kidman
On 09/05/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; stole alcohol belonging to Morrisons.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £202, costs of £325 and a £81 surcharge.
Phillip Leitch
No fixed abode, Corby. Age 36.
On 21/08/25 at Shipleys Amusements, Corby, criminally damaged a door; on 08/09/25 and 16/09/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 27/08/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole items to the value of £3.45; on 29/08/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole 5 bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of GBP £150; on 06/09/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole sandwiches and crisps to the value of £10; on 02/09/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole 10 bottles of Smirnoff Vodka to the value of £245; on 12/09/25 at Corby, stole pants and socks to the value of £89.90 belonging to TK Maxx.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. To pay £800 in compensation.
Matthew Goodliffe
Crabb Street, Rushden. Age 50.
On 15/04/25 used a Peugeot Boxer and trailer in Park View, Moulton, when there were loose bricks and blocks on the bed of the trailer. On top of them was a cement mixer and wheelbarrow with no straps or netting over the load.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £692, costs of £85 and a £277 surcharge.