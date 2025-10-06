Who's been sentenced featuring Rushden, Corby, Irchester, Wellingborough, Barton Seagrave, Kettering and Peterborough

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Gaziano

Balmoral Court, Kettering. Age 49.

On 07/09/25 at Pegasus Court, Kettering, drove a red Mini Cooper after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Costs of £85.

James Hitchock

Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough. Age 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/09/25 at Kettering, had in his possession three cans of nitrous oxide, a bag of cocaine and a bag of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, costs of £85.

Charlie Tordimah

Scotland Street, Kettering. Age 31.

On 08/09/25 at Broughton Road, Mawsley, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for three months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Liam Rowlands

Tilley Street, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.

On 19/06/25 at Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of cannabis in blood, namely 5.3ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £230, costs of £85 and a £92 surcharge.

John McDowell

Newton Road, Rushden. Age 46.

On 20/06/25 at Rushden was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Albert Bukowski

Field Street, Kettering. Age 40.

On 05/09/25 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, costs of £85, surcharge of £66.

James Maher

James Street, Irchester. Age 25.

On 06/09/25 at Victoria Gardens, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Kristaps Nordens

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 32.

On 06/09/25 at the A509, Wellingborough, drove a black BMW 3 series after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £475, costs of £85 and a £190 surcharge.

Rebecca Kidman

On 09/05/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; stole alcohol belonging to Morrisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £202, costs of £325 and a £81 surcharge.

Phillip Leitch

No fixed abode, Corby. Age 36.

On 21/08/25 at Shipleys Amusements, Corby, criminally damaged a door; on 08/09/25 and 16/09/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 27/08/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole items to the value of £3.45; on 29/08/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole 5 bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of GBP £150; on 06/09/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole sandwiches and crisps to the value of £10; on 02/09/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole 10 bottles of Smirnoff Vodka to the value of £245; on 12/09/25 at Corby, stole pants and socks to the value of £89.90 belonging to TK Maxx.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. To pay £800 in compensation.

Matthew Goodliffe

Crabb Street, Rushden. Age 50.

On 15/04/25 used a Peugeot Boxer and trailer in Park View, Moulton, when there were loose bricks and blocks on the bed of the trailer. On top of them was a cement mixer and wheelbarrow with no straps or netting over the load.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £692, costs of £85 and a £277 surcharge.