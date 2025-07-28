Who's been sentenced featuring Ringstead, Rushden, Kettering, Irthlingborough, Corby, Rotherham, Wellingborough, Desborough and Rothwell

The latest sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martins Kozurs

Victoria Street, Kettering. Age 30.

On 02/06/25 at Berneshaw Close, Corby, drove a Citroen C4 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; assaulted a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Restraining order imposed.

Charlie McClafferty

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 15/05/22 and 15/05/23 at Corby, repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely by not allowing a woman to see friends and family, not allowing her to wear make up, not allowing her to buy items from the shop, to wear clothes that she liked or to go to work.

Plea: Guilty. 16 months in a young offenders’ institute, suspended for 18 months. To complete 35 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Indefinite restraining order imposed.

Daniel Buckingham

Carlow Street, Ringstead. Age 36.

On 26/09/24 at Trafford Road, Rushden, had with him in a public place, a metal pole.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Kieran Foster

Finedon Road, Irthlingborough. Age 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/02/25 at having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. To pay costs of £650 and a £180 surcharge.

Ben Woodhead

Bridge Court, Corby. Age 34.

On 27/04/25 at Wellingborough, without the consent of the owner took a vehicle and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, the vehicle was driven dangerously on the A45; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove with no insurance; drove with no licence.

Plea: Guilty. 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Donald Madega

Prunus Drive, Wellingborough. Age 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 27/04/25 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 160 hours of unpaid work Disqualified from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Karol Walterbach

Llwellyn Walk, Corby. Age 37.

On 07/06/25 at Sanders Road, Wellingborough, drove a BMW 3 series without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £650, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. To pay costs of £85 and a £260 surcharge.

Andrew Stevens

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age 32.

On 23/05/25 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Danny Loake

Foxglove Road, Desborough. Age 33.

On 20/06/25 at Tesco, Carina Road, Kettering, was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £576. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. To pay costs of £85 and a £230 surcharge.

Steven Williams

Melloway Road, Rushden. Age 38. On 21/06/25 at Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Alex Proctor

Rose Close, Rothwell. Age 22.

On 21/06/25 at Leyland Drive, Northampton, was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £140, costs of £85 and a £56 surcharge.

Michael Morton

Manor Crescent, Rotherham. Age 55.

On 23/06/25 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove a Ford Focus on Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 28 weeks. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Kyle Douse

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 08/12/24 at Wellingborough, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £292, costs of £85.