Who's been sentenced featuring Raunds, Wellingborough, Woodford, Rushden, Corby, Weldon, Kettering, Twywell, and Desborough

The latest court sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Steve Elliott

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age 55.

On 09/03/25 at Grant Road, Wellingborough, drove a white Jeep after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £450, costs of £400 and a £180 surcharge.

Cameran Hutson

North Street, Raunds. Age 27.

On 08/06/25 being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 in that he failed to complete his annual notification on 07/06/25; on 28/03/24, failed to notify a Discord account, a TikTok account, a Snapchat account, a Reddit account, a Threads account, a Grindr profile and an email account which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 14/08/23.

Plea: Guilty. Ten months in prison, suspended for two years. To complete 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Brendon Scroxton

Newton Road, Rushden. Age 27.

On 04/12/24 was in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control in Goldfinch street and whilst so out of control injured a man.

Plea: Guilty. 10 months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Daniel Johnson

NFA. Age 37.

On 18/08/25 at Wellingborough used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons; without lawful excuse, criminally damaged a window and a door.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 16 months.

Benjamin Page

West Glebe Road, Corby.

Age 26.

Failed without reasonable cause to comply with a community order issued by Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court in October 2024 by failing to attend two unpaid work appointments. Original offence of possession with intent to supply cannabis at The Tree festival in July 2022.

Plea: Admits breach. New community order made including 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Bobby Luke Denny Warwick

Welland Close, Raunds. Age 31.

On 04/09/25 breached a domestic violence protection order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 02/09/25.

Plea: Admits. Detained in court house and fined £50.

Tracy Kew

Thirlmere, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 24/02/25 used a Vauxhall Corsa in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: No plea. Fined £120, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, costs of £110 and a £48 surcharge.

Andrew Graves

Booth Rise, Northampton. Age 35.

On 15/03/25 drove a Jaguar on the A45 Higham Road Eastbound between Wellingborough and Rushden, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 104 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £768, costs of £110, £307 surcharge.

Colyn Biddle

Union Street, Kettering. Age 66.

On 15/03/25 the drove a Mazda on A6 the Rothwell / Desborough Bypass at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 89 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £256, costs of £110 and a £102 surcharge.

Huw Watson

Hillside Crescent, Weldon. Age 70.

On 27/01/25 drove a Mercedes on the A43 Barford Bridge, between Kettering and Corby at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 95 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £230, costs of £110 and a £92 surcharge.

Klaudia Pawlick

Lippard Close, Weldon. Age 34.

On 23/09/25 at Corby assaulted three police officers in the execution of their duties.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £60 in compensation and £85 costs.

Jayden McGowan

Mill Road, Woodford. Age 28.

On 04/09/25 at High Street, Twywell, drove a VW Golf dangerously; was in possession of amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance; failed to stop when ordered to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six month curfew, monitored electronically. Disqualified from driving for two years. Costs of £85.