Who's been sentenced featuring Raunds, Wellingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Weekley, Higham Ferrers, Corby, Thrapston, Irchester, Leicester, Burton Latimer, Finedon, Rothwell, Ringstead and Wilby

The latest sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Alan Collison

Milton Street, Higham Ferrers. Age 76.

On 25/01/25 drove a Skoda Fabia at the A4300/ Stamford Road/ A6183 roundabout, Weekley, without due care and attention by entering a roundabout and colliding with a cyclist that had the right of way on the roundabout.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £461, costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.

Daniel Wildman

Victoria Road, Wellingborough. Age 27.

On 16/04/25 at Wellingborough, obscured the history of his use of Tinder, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 04/05/22.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Oluwassanmi Akinlade

Mallery Close, Rushden.

On 14/05/25 at the A6 Bypass, Higham Ferrers, drove a BMW 1 Series while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Imprisoned for 21 weeks.

Tracey Murray

John Street, Thrapston. Age 44.

On 02/07/23 at Corby committed fraud in that, while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of a woman, she dishonestly abused that position, exposing that person to a risk of loss in the sum of £4,233.67

Plea: Guilty. 13 months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £4,121.18. Restraining order imposed.

Aurimas Petrauskas

NFA, Corby. Age 23.

On 24/05/25 at Corby, produced 177 cannabis plants.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 6 months. To pay a £154 surcharge.

Gurpreet Singh

Tower Close, Rushden. Age 45.

On 12/07/24 at Irchester, intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress; without lawful excuse, destroyed a garden to the value of £500.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 5 months.

Daniel Yoguesh

Lexham Street, Leicester. Age 23.

On 08/11/24 drove a Polestar on the A6116 Steel Road Corby at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 40 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 66 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £461, costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.

Cameron Tapp

Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age 24.

On 21/12/24 drove an Audi in Thrapston Road, Finedon at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 63 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Fined £666, costs of £130 and a £266 surcharge.

Srdjan Simic

Windsor Gardens, Kettering. Age 43.

On 13/06/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Orton Road, Rothwell, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £650, costs of £130 and a £130 surcharge.

Vicky Joanna England

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age 55.

Failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence by failing to attend a planned appointment on 04/12/24.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £25.

Tobi Hogan

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age 20.

On 16/02/24 at Northampton, acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely a black iPhone 12.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £72, costs of £85 and a £129 surcharge.

Sonny Fox Lee

Carlow Road, Ringstead. Age 19.

On 17/02/25 at Main Road, Wilby drove a vehicle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 157mg of drug in 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 2.8mg in 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Sean McCulloch

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age 35.

On 14/07/25 at Gold Street, Kettering, damaged a shop window.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300.

Edward Pacey

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age 30.

Between 08/01/25 and 25/01/25 while employed at BP Harborough Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £283.65.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £283.65, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Kris Lockwood

Windsor Terrace, Raunds. Age 43.

On 31/07/25 at High Street, Raunds, was in charge of a Ford Transit after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £261, costs of £85 and a £104 surcharge.