Who's been sentenced featuring Raunds, Wellingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Weekley, Higham Ferrers, Corby, Thrapston, Irchester, Leicester, Burton Latimer, Finedon, Rothwell, Ringstead and Wilby

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 28th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
The latest sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Alan Collison

Milton Street, Higham Ferrers. Age 76.

On 25/01/25 drove a Skoda Fabia at the A4300/ Stamford Road/ A6183 roundabout, Weekley, without due care and attention by entering a roundabout and colliding with a cyclist that had the right of way on the roundabout.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £461, costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.

Daniel Wildman

Victoria Road, Wellingborough. Age 27.

On 16/04/25 at Wellingborough, obscured the history of his use of Tinder, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 04/05/22.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Oluwassanmi Akinlade

Mallery Close, Rushden.

On 14/05/25 at the A6 Bypass, Higham Ferrers, drove a BMW 1 Series while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Imprisoned for 21 weeks.

Tracey Murray

John Street, Thrapston. Age 44.

On 02/07/23 at Corby committed fraud in that, while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of a woman, she dishonestly abused that position, exposing that person to a risk of loss in the sum of £4,233.67

Plea: Guilty. 13 months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £4,121.18. Restraining order imposed.

Aurimas Petrauskas

NFA, Corby. Age 23.

On 24/05/25 at Corby, produced 177 cannabis plants.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 6 months. To pay a £154 surcharge.

Gurpreet Singh

Tower Close, Rushden. Age 45.

On 12/07/24 at Irchester, intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress; without lawful excuse, destroyed a garden to the value of £500.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 5 months.

Daniel Yoguesh

Lexham Street, Leicester. Age 23.

On 08/11/24 drove a Polestar on the A6116 Steel Road Corby at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 40 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 66 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £461, costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.

Cameron Tapp

Station Road, Burton Latimer. Age 24.

On 21/12/24 drove an Audi in Thrapston Road, Finedon at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 63 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Fined £666, costs of £130 and a £266 surcharge.

Srdjan Simic

Windsor Gardens, Kettering. Age 43.

On 13/06/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Orton Road, Rothwell, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £650, costs of £130 and a £130 surcharge.

Vicky Joanna England

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age 55.

Failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence by failing to attend a planned appointment on 04/12/24.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £25.

Tobi Hogan

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age 20.

On 16/02/24 at Northampton, acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely a black iPhone 12.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £72, costs of £85 and a £129 surcharge.

Sonny Fox Lee

Carlow Road, Ringstead. Age 19.

On 17/02/25 at Main Road, Wilby drove a vehicle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 157mg of drug in 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 2.8mg in 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Sean McCulloch

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age 35.

On 14/07/25 at Gold Street, Kettering, damaged a shop window.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300.

Edward Pacey

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age 30.

Between 08/01/25 and 25/01/25 while employed at BP Harborough Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £283.65.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £283.65, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Kris Lockwood

Windsor Terrace, Raunds. Age 43.

On 31/07/25 at High Street, Raunds, was in charge of a Ford Transit after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £261, costs of £85 and a £104 surcharge.

