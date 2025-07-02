Who's been sentenced featuring Raunds, Kettering, Cranford, Corby, Birmingham, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Wokingham, Thrapston and St Neots

A round up of court sentencings from Northamptonshire courts

Jake Batten

Swallow Drive, Raunds. Age 28.

On 21/11/24 drove a Ford Transit in High Street, Rushden, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £533, to pay costs of £130 and a £213 surcharge.

Azizbek Boymurodov

Markby Road, Birmingham. Age 20.

On 16/01/25 drove a Chevrolet Lacetti in Elizabeth Street, Corby, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, in that his vehicle was not displaying ‘L’ plates and he was not being supervised by a qualified driver; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £100, to pay costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.

Peter Smith

Orchard Field, Cranford. Age 46.

On 02/11/24 drove a Peugeot on Warkton Lane, Kettering, otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that the driver was a provisional licence holder.

Plea: No plea entered, found guilty by SJP. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £660, to pay costs of £130 and a £240 surcharge.

Thomas Finnigan

Sargent Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 15/05/25 at Co-op, Occupation Road, stole goods, of a value of £22.50; on 09/05/25 at B&M, Queen’s Square, Corby, attempted to steal goods worth £64.81; on 15/05/25 at Corby assaulted a person by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 14 weeks. To pay £47.50 in compensation.

Tom Beck

High Street Place, Wellingborough. Age 31.

On 01/08/24 at Wellingborough had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Konrad Malinowski

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age 52.

On 17/11/24 at the A43, Kettering, drove a Kia Ceed after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove a motor vehicle dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 60 days of alcohol abstinence, electronically monitored. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years and until an extended re-test is passed. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Neil Riddell

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age 55.

On 02/01/25 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days.

David Lee

Longfellow, Wellingborough. Age 43.

Between 30/06/22 and 05/10/22 were concerned in the supplying of a quantity of diamorphine and crack cocaine to others.

Plea: Guilty. 21 months in prison suspended for two years. To complete 35 rehabilitation activity days.

Michael Lavelle

Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age 45.

Between 30/06/22 and 05/10/22 were concerned in the supplying of a quantity of diamorphine and crack cocaine to others.

Plea: Guilty. 18 months in prison suspended for 21 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £156 surcharge.

Josh Joseph

Rainbow Park, Winnersh, Wokingham. Age 22.

On 04/05/25 at Irthlingborough was in charge of a silver Volkswagen Golf in Gorseholm Court after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85.

Mark Dawson

Alnwick Court, Eyensbury, St Neots. Age 31.

On 05/05/25 at A14, Thrapston, drove a Suzuki Swift after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Nathan Atkins

Prince Street, Earls Barton. Age 42.

On 05/05/25 drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £200. Costs of £85, £80 surcharge.

George Dragut

NFA Wellingborough. Age 26.

Between 11/05/25 and 15/05/25 at Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, breached a stalking protection order made by Northampton Magistrates on 26/02/25, in that he messaged a female victim.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison.