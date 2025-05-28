Who's been sentenced featuring Raunds, Corby, Rushden, Geddington, Kettering, Wellingborough, Irchester, Burton Latimer and Isham

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Eva Dolden

Redshank Close, Rushden. Age 20.

Between 01/09/23 to 05/05/24 at Raunds, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man in that she made abusive remarks on Facebook about him, was verbally abusive to him, threw a glass of beer over him, made telephone calls to him, followed him in his car and sent messages to his girlfriend and his mother.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Community order including 120 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £495 and a £114 surcharge. Two year restraining order made.

Olivia Dolden

Redshank Close, Rushden. Age 22.

Between 18/09/23 and 05/05/24 at Raunds, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man in that she sent him a Moonpig card of a private sexual image, sent messages to him, his mother and his girlfriend, followed him in his vehicle, posted TikTok videos about him, attended his address and threw liquid over his car and made numerous calls to him; disclosed a private sexual image without consent.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £500 and a £114 surcharge. Two year restraining order including a ban on entering Raunds.

Brooke Johnson

The Woodlands, Geddington. Age 20.

On 12/04/25 at Cottingham Road, Corby, drove a Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £470, costs of £85 and a £188 surcharge.

Tesla Streets

No fixed abode. Age 35.

On 11/05/25 at Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; on 10/01/25 at Wellingborough stole a parcel containing medication.

Plea: Guilty. Three weeks in prison suspended for a year. To pay £25 in compensation and £85 costs.

Philip Dixon

Gardeners Crescent, Kettering. Age 50.

On 19/02/25 at Kettering resisted a police officers in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, costs of £85.

Barry McGlone

Occupation Road, Corby. Age 37.

On 21/04/25 at Kettering assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, costs of £85.

Hayley Vann

Pevensey Walk, Corby. Age 38.

On 26/04/25 at Selsey Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Fined £769, costs of £85 and a £308 surcharge.

Paul Woods

Saxon Rise, Irchester. Age 59.

On 01/06/24 at Irchester sent messages via WhatsApp and a phone call that amounted to threats to kill.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £592, costs of £85 and a £237 surcharge.

Steven Leak

Chase View Road, Geddington. Age 51.

On 29/10/24 at Stamford Road, Kettering caused serious injury to a man by driving a Renault vehicle without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Benjamin Hollins

NFA, Burton Latimer. Age 40.

On 10/11/24 at Kettering Road, Isham, drove a black Audi VRM when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine,in blood, namely 232 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs.

Kevin Morgan

Regent Street, Kettering. Age 37.

On 15/12/24 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 19/12/24 at Greatmeadow Road, Northampton, used a white Dacia Duster when there was not in force a policy of insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 hours of alcohol abstinence monitoring and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, £300 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Aljeg Jerasonoks

Culross Walk, Corby. Age 39.

On 24/12/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Thomas Gabriolek

Saddlers Way, Raunds. Age 35.

On 11/01/25 at Raunds, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Peugeot Partner vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £660, costs of £110 and a £264 surcharge.