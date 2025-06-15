Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Rushden, Rushton, Burton Latimer, Corby, Wellingborough, Collyweston, Desborough, Doncaster and Burton Latimer
Callum Stevens
Pennine Way, Kettering. Age 29.
On 07/09/24 at Kettering damaged the wing and trim of a vehicle; assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £921. To pay costs of £85 and a £369 surcharge.
Darren Zeka
Skegness Walk, Corby. Age 36.
On 18/01/25 used an Audi A3 on the A6003 Rockingham Road, Corby. Its use involved danger of injury to a person because a large divan bed and mattress was hanging out of the back of the boot which was unsecured and appeared to move while being driven.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £395, costs of £650 and a £158 surcharge.
Peter Lowe
Upper Steeping, Desborough. Age 25.
On 25/01/25 used a Ford Focus in High Street, Rushton, when there was no insurance in force.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, costs of £110 and a £48 surcharge.
Craig Lacey
Sussex Street, Balby, Doncaster. Age 38.
On 04/09/24 drove a DAF truck on the A43 Main Road, Collyweston subject of a local traffic order at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £40, costs of £110 and a £16 surcharge.
Callum Wadman
Forest Close, Burton Latimer. Age 33.
On 11/03/25 the defendant used a Skoda Oktavia in London Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 8 points. Fined £350, £110 costs and a £140 surcharge.
Ben Campbell
Brooke Mews, Wellingborough. Age 36.
On 15/03/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Hardwick Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force; when he held an expired provisional licence.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £120, costs of £140, £64 surcharge.
Colin Gooden
Nene Close, Wellingborough. Age 59.
On 28/03/25 used a Volkswagen Golf in Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force.
Plea: None. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £679, costs of £110 and a £272 surcharge.
Daniel Barnett
Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age 31.
On 09/03/25 at Kilborn Road, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 12 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 40 weeks. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Michael Robinson
Grangeway, Rushden. Age 36.
On 12/03/25 at Rushden assaulted two police officers by beating them.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of alcohol treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.
Walter Hoyland
North Park Drive, Kettering. Age 24.
On 02/06/25 at Cherry Road, Kettering, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 15/10/21.
Plea: Guilty. 40 weeks in prison. Costs of £85.