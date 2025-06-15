Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Rushden, Rushton, Burton Latimer, Corby, Wellingborough, Collyweston, Desborough, Doncaster and Burton Latimer

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire magistrates and crown courts

Callum Stevens

Pennine Way, Kettering. Age 29.

On 07/09/24 at Kettering damaged the wing and trim of a vehicle; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £921. To pay costs of £85 and a £369 surcharge.

Darren Zeka

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age 36.

On 18/01/25 used an Audi A3 on the A6003 Rockingham Road, Corby. Its use involved danger of injury to a person because a large divan bed and mattress was hanging out of the back of the boot which was unsecured and appeared to move while being driven.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £395, costs of £650 and a £158 surcharge.

Peter Lowe

Upper Steeping, Desborough. Age 25.

On 25/01/25 used a Ford Focus in High Street, Rushton, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, costs of £110 and a £48 surcharge.

Craig Lacey

Sussex Street, Balby, Doncaster. Age 38.

On 04/09/24 drove a DAF truck on the A43 Main Road, Collyweston subject of a local traffic order at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £40, costs of £110 and a £16 surcharge.

Callum Wadman

Forest Close, Burton Latimer. Age 33.

On 11/03/25 the defendant used a Skoda Oktavia in London Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 8 points. Fined £350, £110 costs and a £140 surcharge.

Ben Campbell

Brooke Mews, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 15/03/25 used a Vauxhall Astra in Hardwick Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force; when he held an expired provisional licence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £120, costs of £140, £64 surcharge.

Colin Gooden

Nene Close, Wellingborough. Age 59.

On 28/03/25 used a Volkswagen Golf in Tithe Barn Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: None. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £679, costs of £110 and a £272 surcharge.

Daniel Barnett

Slipton Road, Burton Latimer. Age 31.

On 09/03/25 at Kilborn Road, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 12 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 40 weeks. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Michael Robinson

Grangeway, Rushden. Age 36.

On 12/03/25 at Rushden assaulted two police officers by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of alcohol treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Walter Hoyland

North Park Drive, Kettering. Age 24.

On 02/06/25 at Cherry Road, Kettering, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 15/10/21.

Plea: Guilty. 40 weeks in prison. Costs of £85.