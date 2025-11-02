Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Rushden, Burton Latimer, Skegness, Corby, Irthlingborough, Irchester and Thrapston

The latest court sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Manpreet Kaur

Edinburgh Road, Kettering.

On 02/04/25 at Edinburgh Road, drove a Honda without due care and attention in that the defendant collided with a parked Fiat, causing damage to that vehicle.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Costs of £130 and a £112 surcharge.

Dominique Rosella

Chepstow Close, Kettering. Age 30.

On 17/04/25 at Harrington Road, defendant drove a Fiat Star without reasonable consideration for other persons in that the vehicle was seen on video footage overtaking a cyclist without leaving a safe distance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £440, costs of £130 and a £176 surcharge.

John Burgess

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age 37.

On 29/06/25 at Skegness, Lincolnshire, drove a Seat Arona in South Parade while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Thomas Benson

Dale Street, Corby. Age 68.

On 19/05/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, sent a letter to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/07/23.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £354, costs of £85 and a £142 surcharge.

Mateusz Kluczniok

Duke Street, Burton Latimer. Age 23.

On 08/06/25 drove an Audi A4 in Rutherford Drive, Wellingborough, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded by means of an unmarked police car was 70 miles per hour for a consistent distance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Fined £600, costs of £120 and a £240 surcharge.

Lee Connochan

Eastbrook, Corby. Age 28.

On 23/03/25 at Corby, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £408.

Daniel Hogarth

High Street, Irthlingborough. Age 43.

On 23/08/25 at Irthlingborough intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and would be caused alarm or distress; had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment, 35 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To sign sex offenders’ register for five years. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Michael Upex

Hillcrest Close, Thrapston. Age 50.

On 14/07/25 at Thrapston, possessed in private, offensive weapons, namely two automatically extendable coshes and a knuckle duster.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.

Martin Sexton

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age 42.

On 07/02/24 at Northamptonshire, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her, actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 26 days of an accredited programme, 20 rehabilitation activity days and compensation of £750. Three year restraining order imposed.

Nathaniel Cummings-Stewart

Oakway, Wellingborough. Age 40.

On 5/9/25 at Finedon Road, Wellingborough. being the driver of a Yamaha vehicle failed to stop on being required to do so by a police constable in uniform; drove dangerously; used a vehicle with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months. To pay £85 costs.

Godbless Gyasi

Mill Road, Kettering. Age 33.

On 07/09/25 at Horsemarket, Kettering, drove a blue Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no licence or insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Sean Polley

Ribblesdale Avenue, Corby. Age 33.

On 12/10/25 at Kettering, with intent to cause officers and police staff harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. To pay £50 compensation.

Colin Milne

Stour Road, Corby. Age 32.

On 04/06/25 at Upper Mounts, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

David Campbell

New Post Office Square, Corby. Age 39.

On 10/05/25 at Asda, Corby, stole a hoover to the value of £168; on 11/08/25 at Kettering, had in his possession, amphetamine; on 28/08/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Suspended for 12 months. To complete 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £64.35.