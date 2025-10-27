Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Derby, Corby, Woodford, Rushden, Fife, Rothwell, Birmingham and Durham

The latest court sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Thorn

The Blue Bell, Bell Hill, Rothwell. Age 54.

On 17/06/25 at Windermere Drive, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 23 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a benzoylecgonine in blood, not less than 216 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £320, costs of £85 and a £128 surcharge.

Taliesen Mills

Whites Rise, Irthlingborough. Age 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 02/08/25 at Northampton, being a relevant sexual offender and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify a change of address to his offender manager within 3 days of the change occurring; on 01/01/24 at Brackley, without reasonable excuse, had contact with people under the age of 16 years, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Aylesbury Crown Court on 24/08/18.

Plea: Guilty. Seven days in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 hours of unpaid work. £187 surcharge.

Jude Campbell

Wood Street, Kettering. Age 25.

Failed without reasonable cause to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 04/02/25 in that he failed to attend two unpaid work sessions.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £133, to pay costs of £60.

Anders West

Cowslip Meadow, Draycot, Derby. Age 47.

Between 05/07/21 and 09/07/21 at Mill Road, Woodford being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 and that communication was sexual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. Five years on sex offenders’ register. Surcharge of £128.

Scott Cunningham

Dovecot Road, Glenrothes, Fife. Age 42.

On 18/06/24 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine and cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £251.79 and a £26 surcharge.

Marius Dicu

Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age 44.

Between 01/07/24 and 18/12/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, sent messages to a victim which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 10/05/24; on 16/12/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, attempted to enter an address which he was prohibited from doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison suspended for 24 months. Electronic tag fitted, monitoring the defendant’s movements and banning him from entering a specific area of Corby for three months. 20 rehabilitation activity days, 180 hours of unpaid work, 10 year restraining order made. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Rachel Moy

Castledene Road, Delves Lane, Consett, Durham. Age 32.

On 04/10/25 at Kettering, was in possession of a quantity of cannabis; on 24/01/25 at Corby, stole alcohol to the value of £61.54 belonging to the Co-op; on 12/02/24 at Corby, stole articles of clothing, to the value of £141, belonging to Next; on 27/03/24 at Corby, stole articles of clothing to the value of £106 belonging to Next; on 29/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 25/09/24.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £200, to pay £308.54 in compensation. Costs of £735.

Lavdrim Syla

Marsh Lane, Birmingham. Age 32.

On 05/10/25, being the driver of a black Mercedes in Christie Road, Corby, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; had in his possession four bags of cocaine; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £350, costs of £85 and a £100 surcharge.

Nicol Motroi

Sarrington Road, Corby. Age 54.

On 05/10/25 at Corby drove a motor vehicle in Beanfield Avenue while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years and six months. Fined £500, costs of £85.

Arron Smith

Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age 25.

Failed without reasonable cause to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 28/03/24 in that he failed to attend office and unpaid work appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Admits breach. Community order rescinded. Re-sentenced for original offence of, on 14/12/23, having a knuckle duster at Kettering General Hospital. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £60.

Nathan Graham

Wood Street, Wellingborough. Age 27.

Complaint for a committal to prison or revocation of driving licence for a failure to pay child support and costs of £2,388.68.

Judgement: Ordered to pay £2,434.68 or, default, to serve 21 days in prison, suspended. To be paid at a rate of £53.36 every seven days.

Luke Muggleton

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 30.

On 20/04/25 at Windmill Avenue, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance; was in possession of cannabis; drove without due care and attention; on 06/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 20/04/25; on 07/05/25 at Kettering, had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a miniature meat cleaver; was in possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Imprisoned for four months.

Kylie Martin

Anderson Green, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 04/03/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Aaron Cooper

Albert Street, Kettering. Age 39.

On 12/08/25 at Kettering assaulted Kerry Brumby by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for eight weeks. To pay costs of £400.