Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Derby, Corby, Woodford, Rushden, Fife, Rothwell, Birmingham and Durham

Lee Thorn
The Blue Bell, Bell Hill, Rothwell. Age 54.
On 17/06/25 at Windermere Drive, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 23 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a benzoylecgonine in blood, not less than 216 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £320, costs of £85 and a £128 surcharge.
Taliesen Mills
Whites Rise, Irthlingborough. Age 30.
On 02/08/25 at Northampton, being a relevant sexual offender and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify a change of address to his offender manager within 3 days of the change occurring; on 01/01/24 at Brackley, without reasonable excuse, had contact with people under the age of 16 years, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Aylesbury Crown Court on 24/08/18.
Plea: Guilty. Seven days in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 hours of unpaid work. £187 surcharge.
Jude Campbell
Wood Street, Kettering. Age 25.
Failed without reasonable cause to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 04/02/25 in that he failed to attend two unpaid work sessions.
Plea: Admits breach. Fined £133, to pay costs of £60.
Anders West
Cowslip Meadow, Draycot, Derby. Age 47.
Between 05/07/21 and 09/07/21 at Mill Road, Woodford being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 and that communication was sexual.
Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. Five years on sex offenders’ register. Surcharge of £128.
Scott Cunningham
Dovecot Road, Glenrothes, Fife. Age 42.
On 18/06/24 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine and cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £251.79 and a £26 surcharge.
Marius Dicu
Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age 44.
Between 01/07/24 and 18/12/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, sent messages to a victim which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 10/05/24; on 16/12/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, attempted to enter an address which he was prohibited from doing.
Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison suspended for 24 months. Electronic tag fitted, monitoring the defendant’s movements and banning him from entering a specific area of Corby for three months. 20 rehabilitation activity days, 180 hours of unpaid work, 10 year restraining order made. To pay a £187 surcharge.
Rachel Moy
Castledene Road, Delves Lane, Consett, Durham. Age 32.
On 04/10/25 at Kettering, was in possession of a quantity of cannabis; on 24/01/25 at Corby, stole alcohol to the value of £61.54 belonging to the Co-op; on 12/02/24 at Corby, stole articles of clothing, to the value of £141, belonging to Next; on 27/03/24 at Corby, stole articles of clothing to the value of £106 belonging to Next; on 29/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 25/09/24.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £200, to pay £308.54 in compensation. Costs of £735.
Lavdrim Syla
Marsh Lane, Birmingham. Age 32.
On 05/10/25, being the driver of a black Mercedes in Christie Road, Corby, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; had in his possession four bags of cocaine; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £350, costs of £85 and a £100 surcharge.
Nicol Motroi
Sarrington Road, Corby. Age 54.
On 05/10/25 at Corby drove a motor vehicle in Beanfield Avenue while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years and six months. Fined £500, costs of £85.
Arron Smith
Upper Queen Street, Rushden. Age 25.
Failed without reasonable cause to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on 28/03/24 in that he failed to attend office and unpaid work appointments.
Plea: Admits breach. Community order rescinded. Re-sentenced for original offence of, on 14/12/23, having a knuckle duster at Kettering General Hospital. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £60.
Nathan Graham
Wood Street, Wellingborough. Age 27.
Complaint for a committal to prison or revocation of driving licence for a failure to pay child support and costs of £2,388.68.
Judgement: Ordered to pay £2,434.68 or, default, to serve 21 days in prison, suspended. To be paid at a rate of £53.36 every seven days.
Luke Muggleton
Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 30.
On 20/04/25 at Windmill Avenue, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance; was in possession of cannabis; drove without due care and attention; on 06/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 20/04/25; on 07/05/25 at Kettering, had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a miniature meat cleaver; was in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Imprisoned for four months.
Kylie Martin
Anderson Green, Wellingborough. Age 35.
On 04/03/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Aaron Cooper
Albert Street, Kettering. Age 39.
On 12/08/25 at Kettering assaulted Kerry Brumby by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for eight weeks. To pay costs of £400.