Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Irthlingborough, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Desborough, Rushden, Great Casterton and Wellingborough

The latest court sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Scott Turley

NFA Kettering. Age 44.

On 26/08/25 stole items to the value of £300 belonging to Boyes, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £150.

Douglas Proctor

Bugby Drive, Irthlingborough. Age 41.

On 16/08/25 at Kimbolton Road, Higham Ferrers, stole a Suzuki Swift; drove without insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Gareth Barclay

Tunwell Lane, Corby. Age 46.

On 07/05/25 had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Anthony McCue

NFA Corby. Age 38.

On 29/06/25 at Corby assaulted a man; had in his possession an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole; without lawful excuse, damaged metal shutters.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 36 weeks. To pay £150 compensation.

Radomir Bijelic

Stamford Walk, Corby. Age 54.

On 26/10/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including a six month electronically-monitored curfew and 40 rehabilitation activity days. Two year restraining order made. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Jack Luff

Federation Avenue, Desborough. Age 34.

On 26/03/25 drove a Scania at the A43 / Rockingham Road junction, Kettering, without due care and attention in that he suddenly changed lanes to avoid stationary traffic ahead of him and collided with another vehicle that was travelling in lane two, damaging it.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points. Fined £1,750, costs of £130 and a £700 surcharge.

Keith Phillips

Victoria Road, Rushden. Age 41.

On 23/03/25 at Sartoris Road, Rushden, being the driver of a Ford Transit, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Vauxhall Corsa, and he failed to report the accident within twenty-four hours; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Plea: No plea. Found guilty in absence. Fined £660, driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points, costs of £130 and a £264 surcharge.

Taryn Whyles

Pickworth Road, Great Casterton. Age 22.

On 04/04/25 drove an Audi on the A43 Barford Bridge, between Kettering and Corby, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 72 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £110, costs of £110 and a £16 surcharge.

Stefan Varga

Norse Walk, Corby. Age 34.

On 02/06/25 at Weekly Wood Justice Centre when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £162, costs of £200 and a £65 surcharge.

Callum Miller

Clarendon Close, Corby. Age 53.

On 03/08/25 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, costs of £85 and a £120 surcharge.

Matthew Sullivan

Stanwick Road, Higham Ferrers. Age 42.

On 14/09/25 at the A45, Rushden, drove a Mercedes C Class after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £416, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.

Reece Bradley

Harborough Road, Rushden. Age 24.

On 14/06/24 at Ditchford Lane, caused serious injury to a man by driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Pidgeon-Knowles

Hazelwood Road, Corby. Age 22.

On 06/08/25 at Kettering Railway Station had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and a knuckle duster.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a six month electronically-monitored curfew, 25 rehabilitation activity days, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Georgina Horn

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age 52.

Between 15/05/22 and 15/07/23 dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Universal Credit, namely that she had capital over the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month community order including 150 hours of unpaid work, to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Derek Jenkins

Mespilus View, Wellingborough. Age 73.

Between 06/11/24 and 26/03/25 at Leamington Spa, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that he sent her cards and photographs on five occasions.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £600, fined £1,230, costs of £85 and a £492 surcharge. Two year restraining order made.