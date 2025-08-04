Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Holcot, Rushden, Corby, Collyweston, Wellingborough, Desborough, Rushton, Bristol, Isham, Finedon, Thrapston and Barton Seagrave

The latest sentencings from around our courts

Rennee Holland

Great Gull Crescent, Northampton. Age 46.

On 18/11/24 at Kettering, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely credit cards belonging to Spendlove Contracting.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order includiing 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Shane Kenny

Pevensey Close, Rushden. Age 34.

On 01/02/25 at Sywell Road, Holcot drove a Ford Transit Connect van while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; when having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; drove a vehicle dangerously on the A508, Harborough Road, Scaldwell Road, Old Road, Walgrave Road, Holcot Road and Sywell Road.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 21 months,120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Wayne Robinson

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 38.

On 04/05/25 had with him in Pioneer Avenue an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and unlawfully and intentionally threatened another person.

Plea: Guilty. 18 months in prison suspended for 21 months, 120 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring, six months of residential rehabilitation, 35 rehabilitation activity days.

Lorraine Swannell

Broadlands, Desborough. Age 53.

On 02/11/24 used a Ford vehicle in Rothwell Road, Rushton, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £76, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, costs of £130 and a £30 surcharge.

Amelia Young

Church Town, Backwell, Bristol. Age 57.

On 12/10/24 drove a Volco on the A43 Main Road, Collyweston at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 60 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700, Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Costs of £130 and a £280 surcharge.

Mohammed Siddiqi

Irthlingborough Road, Finedon. Age 58.

On 03/10/24 at Finedon Station Road, Isham, used a Toyota, when there was not in force a policy of insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £230, costs of £110 and a £129 surcharge.

Lewis Dolan

Faraday Grove, Corby. Age 24.

On 19/10/24 drove a Mini on the A43 Barford Bridge, between Kettering and Corby, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 102mph.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £323, costs of £110 and a surcharge of £129.

Christopher Smith

Chancery Lane, Thrapston. Age 35.

On 27/04/25 drove a Land Rover Discovery in Cranford Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £652, costs of £110.

Boldizsar Gegeny

Wellingborough Road, Wellingborough. Age 19.

On 10/03/25 the defendant used a BMW 3 series in Eastfield Road, Wellingborough, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £507, costs of £110 and a £203 surcharge.

Chelsea Towns

Laburnum Crescent, Kettering. Age 29.

On 20/06/25 at Wellingborough Road, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Six weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Six months of mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 33 months.Costs of £85, surcharge of £154.

Jeremy Cowan

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age 49.

On 27/06/25 at Bowling Green Road, Kettering, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an axe.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Michael Soaras-Gomes

Ashdown Place, Corby. Age 38.

On 29/06/25 at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Lisa Youens

Friston Close, Barton Seagrave. Age 41.

On 28/06/25 at Pytchley Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £415, costs of £85 and a £166 surcharge.

David Brewin

Addison Road, Desborough. Age 76.

On 29/06/25 at Gold Street, Desborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Michael Sobieralski

Ibsen Walk, Corby. Age 39.

Between 21/06/25 and 13/07/25 at Corby, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that he attended her address multiple times uninvited, removed the ring doorbell camera from her wall on two occasions and made excessive telephone calls to her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay £40 compensation, a £500 fine, costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.