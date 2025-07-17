Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, HMP Five Wells, Corby, Wymington, Hatfield, Rushden and Great Harrowden
Shaun Reeves
Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 33.
On 09/05/25 at Great Harrowden with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Jeremiah Quaid
Weymouth Close, Corby. Age 66.
On 24/01/25 drove a Toyota Hilux in Danesholme Road, Corby, when using a hand-held mobile telephone.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £602, £300 costs and a £241 surcharge.
Jack Barlow
Gower Close, Kettering. Age 31.
On 26/01/25 at Kettering assaulted two men by beating them; was in possession of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay £200 in compensation.
Sorin Tala
Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age 25.
On 07/06/25 at Northampton Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; used a motor vehicle without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Steven Brown
King Street, Kettering. Age 32.
On 09/06/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence days and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation.
Samuel Connolly
NFA Kettering. Age 25.
On 22/06/225 at Tesco Express, London Road, stole laundry items and chocolate worth £95.95; on 27/05/25 at Co-op, Kettering, stole items to the value of £55.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 35 weeks. Costs of £85 and compensation of £55.
Connor Betts
Brooke Mews, Wellingborough. Age 24.
On 14/04/25 at Corby, stole a white Nintendo Switch and adapter to the value of £102.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £148 surcharge.
Nico Cottham
Medwin, Wellingborough. Age 35.
On 06/06/25 at Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; failed to stop when required to do so by a police constable; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £360, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Guy Seymour
Oakley Road, Corby. Age 36.
On 06/02/25, without reasonable excuse, breached a non-molestation order made by Northampton family court on 16/09/24; on 21/09/24 was in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Fined £533, costs of £85 and a £213 surcharge.
Emmanuel Cummins
Lilac Close, Hatfield. Age 27.
On 07/05/24 at HMP Five Wells, without authority, possessed a mobile telephone and cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days.
Casey Brennan
Rushden Road, Wymington. Age 27.
On 29/01/25 at Wymington Road drove a Red Vauxhall Astra after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood was 203 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 42 weeks. Costs of £85.