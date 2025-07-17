Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, HMP Five Wells, Corby, Wymington, Hatfield, Rushden and Great Harrowden

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Shaun Reeves

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 33.

On 09/05/25 at Great Harrowden with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Jeremiah Quaid

Weymouth Close, Corby. Age 66.

On 24/01/25 drove a Toyota Hilux in Danesholme Road, Corby, when using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £602, £300 costs and a £241 surcharge.

Jack Barlow

Gower Close, Kettering. Age 31.

On 26/01/25 at Kettering assaulted two men by beating them; was in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay £200 in compensation.

Sorin Tala

Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age 25.

On 07/06/25 at Northampton Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; used a motor vehicle without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Steven Brown

King Street, Kettering. Age 32.

On 09/06/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence days and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation.

Samuel Connolly

NFA Kettering. Age 25.

On 22/06/225 at Tesco Express, London Road, stole laundry items and chocolate worth £95.95; on 27/05/25 at Co-op, Kettering, stole items to the value of £55.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 35 weeks. Costs of £85 and compensation of £55.

Connor Betts

Brooke Mews, Wellingborough. Age 24.

On 14/04/25 at Corby, stole a white Nintendo Switch and adapter to the value of £102.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £148 surcharge.

Nico Cottham

Medwin, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 06/06/25 at Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; failed to stop when required to do so by a police constable; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £360, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Guy Seymour

Oakley Road, Corby. Age 36.

On 06/02/25, without reasonable excuse, breached a non-molestation order made by Northampton family court on 16/09/24; on 21/09/24 was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Fined £533, costs of £85 and a £213 surcharge.

Emmanuel Cummins

Lilac Close, Hatfield. Age 27.

On 07/05/24 at HMP Five Wells, without authority, possessed a mobile telephone and cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Casey Brennan

Rushden Road, Wymington. Age 27.

On 29/01/25 at Wymington Road drove a Red Vauxhall Astra after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood was 203 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 42 weeks. Costs of £85.