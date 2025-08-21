Who’s been sentenced featuring Kettering, Finedon, Desborough, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Irchester and Corby

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 21st Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 09:43 BST
The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

William Alderdice

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age 32.

On 23/11/24 at Corby having entered as a trespasser a building, namely The Lakeside Surgery, Cottingham Road, Corby, stole cash and food; on 04/04/25 at High Street in Desborough, stole two cases of San-Miguel Lager, to the value of £30.90 and Peroni worth £24.20 belonging to Co-op; on 04/04/25 at Desborough in a public place was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 26/04/25 at Corby, stole items to the value of £19.60 belonging to Co-op; on 26/04/25 at Kettering without lawful excuse, damaged a holding bay belonging to Northamptonshire Police.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 38 weeks suspended for 21 months. To pay £1,331.65 in compensation.

Ryan Carson

Field Street, Kettering. Age 21.

On 03/02/25 sent a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm; on 01/11/24 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, made threats that he would burn down a house.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 rehabilitation activity days. Restraining order made.

Alex Wynne

Marion Square, Kettering. Age 39.

On 26/04/25 at Pythcley Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified; drove with no insurance; on 13/08/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Crown Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for one day, deemed served. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. To pay a £114 surcharge.

Aaron Adamson

Mackworth Green, Finedon. Age 32.

On 10/08/24 at the A45 Northampton, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 105 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; dangerous driving; on 13/05/25 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; between 22/11/24 and 14/05/25 at Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct including sending unwanted messages and visiting a woman’s address without consent which amounted to stalking; directly contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Cambridge Crown Court on 22/11/2; on 20/04/25 at Northampton destroyed a Vauxhall Insignia; between 01/01/25 and 14/05/25 at Wellingborough, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 months. Disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Scott David Brown

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age 40.

On 27/07/25 breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 23/07/25.

Plea: Denied breach. Found guilty. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Glenn Dickens

Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age 36.

Between 25/05/24 and 25/05/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, failed to disclose a relationship with a child which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 24/05/24; on 25/05/25 attended a child's birthday party which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. 36 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 26 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £187 surcharge.

Duane Cox

NFA, Desborough. Age 40.

On 06/06/25 at Kettering assaulted a PCSO by beating him; in Northfield Avenue, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of drug treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £25 compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Nathan Corstin

Lobelia Road, Kettering. Age 41.

On 28/12/24 at Cornwall Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 9.1 microgrammes per litre, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £300. Costs of £300 and a £120 surcharge.

Dominic Watts

Leicester Street, Kettering. Age 31.

On 02/08/25 at Spring Gardens, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Imprisoned for 8 weeks. Costs of £85.

Victoria Rose

Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age 50.

On 24/05/25 at Wellingborough had in her possession five wraps of amphetamine and two wraps of heroin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Ryan Lee

Hertford Road, Kettering. Age 38.

On 01/06/25 at Broadlands, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 120 12 months. Costs of £85, £114 surcharge.

Krystyna Aurzadniczek

Sandringham Close, Wellingborough. Age 51.

On 06/07/25 at the A45 in Northampton drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £500. Costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.

Tyreece Shallow

Arkwright Road, Irchester. Age 25.

On 19/07/25 at Northampton used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Demi Darby

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 30.

On 03/08/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a police car.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for two weeks. To pay £50 compensation.

Damien Blackwell

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 40.

On 04/08/25 at Orion Way, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for four months. Disqualified from driving for 64 months.

