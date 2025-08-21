Who’s been sentenced featuring Kettering, Finedon, Desborough, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Irchester and Corby
William Alderdice
Charnwood Road, Corby. Age 32.
On 23/11/24 at Corby having entered as a trespasser a building, namely The Lakeside Surgery, Cottingham Road, Corby, stole cash and food; on 04/04/25 at High Street in Desborough, stole two cases of San-Miguel Lager, to the value of £30.90 and Peroni worth £24.20 belonging to Co-op; on 04/04/25 at Desborough in a public place was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 26/04/25 at Corby, stole items to the value of £19.60 belonging to Co-op; on 26/04/25 at Kettering without lawful excuse, damaged a holding bay belonging to Northamptonshire Police.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 38 weeks suspended for 21 months. To pay £1,331.65 in compensation.
Ryan Carson
Field Street, Kettering. Age 21.
On 03/02/25 sent a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm; on 01/11/24 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, made threats that he would burn down a house.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 rehabilitation activity days. Restraining order made.
Alex Wynne
Marion Square, Kettering. Age 39.
On 26/04/25 at Pythcley Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified; drove with no insurance; on 13/08/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Crown Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for one day, deemed served. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. To pay a £114 surcharge.
Aaron Adamson
Mackworth Green, Finedon. Age 32.
On 10/08/24 at the A45 Northampton, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 105 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; dangerous driving; on 13/05/25 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; between 22/11/24 and 14/05/25 at Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct including sending unwanted messages and visiting a woman’s address without consent which amounted to stalking; directly contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Cambridge Crown Court on 22/11/2; on 20/04/25 at Northampton destroyed a Vauxhall Insignia; between 01/01/25 and 14/05/25 at Wellingborough, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 months. Disqualified from driving for 54 months.
Scott David Brown
Hertford Road, Kettering. Age 40.
On 27/07/25 breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 23/07/25.
Plea: Denied breach. Found guilty. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £300 costs.
Glenn Dickens
Rockingham Close, Kettering. Age 36.
Between 25/05/24 and 25/05/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, failed to disclose a relationship with a child which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 24/05/24; on 25/05/25 attended a child's birthday party which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. 36 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 26 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £187 surcharge.
Duane Cox
NFA, Desborough. Age 40.
On 06/06/25 at Kettering assaulted a PCSO by beating him; in Northfield Avenue, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of drug treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £25 compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Nathan Corstin
Lobelia Road, Kettering. Age 41.
On 28/12/24 at Cornwall Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 9.1 microgrammes per litre, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £300. Costs of £300 and a £120 surcharge.
Dominic Watts
Leicester Street, Kettering. Age 31.
On 02/08/25 at Spring Gardens, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Imprisoned for 8 weeks. Costs of £85.
Victoria Rose
Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age 50.
On 24/05/25 at Wellingborough had in her possession five wraps of amphetamine and two wraps of heroin.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.
Ryan Lee
Hertford Road, Kettering. Age 38.
On 01/06/25 at Broadlands, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 120 12 months. Costs of £85, £114 surcharge.
Krystyna Aurzadniczek
Sandringham Close, Wellingborough. Age 51.
On 06/07/25 at the A45 in Northampton drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £500. Costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.
Tyreece Shallow
Arkwright Road, Irchester. Age 25.
On 19/07/25 at Northampton used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Demi Darby
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 30.
On 03/08/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a police car.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for two weeks. To pay £50 compensation.
Damien Blackwell
Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 40.
On 04/08/25 at Orion Way, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for four months. Disqualified from driving for 64 months.