Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Desborough, Corby, Nottingham, Wellingborough, Rushden and Titchmarsh

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire magistrates and crown courts

Rhys Moriarty

NFA Kettering. Age 32.

On 21/04/25 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £225. Four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Stephen Mark Seymour

Lowry Close, Corby. Age 38.

Failure to pay a fine of £297 imposed on 31/07/14.

Plea: Defendant not present. Committed to prison for 8 days.

Daniel Stocker

Gold Street, Desborough. Age 34.

On 29/05/25 breached a domestic violence protection order.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to prison for 7 days.

Lloyd Muggleton

Alexander Street, Kettering. Age 32.

On 26/01/25 at Thurston Drive, Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Diane Hughes

Stirling Close, Corby. Age 38.

Between 30/03/25 and 02/04/25 at Kettering, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £80.

Aaliyah Cartwright

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 06/09/24 without reasonable excuse, post derogatory comments about a man, which she was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Family Court on 14/06/24; between 09/05/24 and 08/09/24 at Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment. 20 rehabilitation activity days. Five year restraining order made.

Ioana-Roxana Jovanovic

Outfield Close, Corby. Age 41.

On 28/09/24 drove a BMW on the M1 Northbound without due care and attention in that they suddenly changed lanes cutting in front of a HGV. They collided with the front of the HGV, causing the HGV to tip onto its side and slide down the motorway. Significant damage was caused to both vehicles.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points. Fined £300. Costs of £130 and a £120 surcharge.

Ayse Ecer

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age 46.

On 02/11/24 in Wellingborough, drove a Toyota Corolla without due care and attention, in that she did not give way on Strode Road and entered Mill Road when it was not safe to do so, as there was a vehicle travelling on that carriageway, causing a collision.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £254, to pay £130 costs and a £102 surcharge.

Paul Morson

Tees Avenue, Rushden. Age 67.

On 17/01/25 the defendant drove a BMW on the roundabout of the A45 Nene Valley Way, Rushden, without due care and attention in that they failed to observe the vehicle in front which had stopped at the roundabout, causing them to collide with the rear of the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £1,088. £130 costs and a £435 surcharge.

Gino Stallone

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age 52.

On 02/01/25 at Wellingborough, used toward a woman, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation days. £200 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Gordon Stewart

No fixed abode. Age 49.

On 01/02/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 25/07/24; between 31/01/25 and 05/03/25 at Kettering, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. 24 weeks in prison. Costs of £550.

Joseph Bence

Masefield Road, Kettering. Age 31.

On 28/02/25 at London Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, namely 7.7 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Samuel Stone

Roman Road, Titchmarsh. Age 36.

On 26/05/25 in Ebeneezer Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; was in possession of a bladed article, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison. Surcharge of £187.

Michael Alderdice

NFA, Corby. Age 26.

On 03/05/25 at A46, Nottingham, without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway; on 03/05/25 at The Fosse, Cotgrave, assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. 28 weeks in prison.

Tamas Tompa

Spiers Close, Corby. Age 27.

On 28/02/25 at the Knight’s Lodge, Corby, was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £400, costs of £650 and a £160 surcharge.