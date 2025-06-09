Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Corby, Lowick, Wellingborough, Birmingham, Weldon, Burton Latimer and Market Harborough

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Jones

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 36.

On 16/06/24 at Glastonbury Road assaulted a woman by beating her; criminally damaged walls, carpets and TVs.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300 and a £350 surcharge. Angela Saxton

Wallis Crescent, Kettering. Age 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/11/24 at the junction of the A6003 London Road, and Wallis Road, Kettering, caused serious injury to a man by driving a Kia Punto without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,000. Costs of £85 and an £400 surcharge.

Tobiasz Dobrotwor

Wharfdale Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 08/05/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 24/06/24 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 01/07/24 was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and 240 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £600 and a £154 surcharge. Restraining order made.

Shannon Poulson

St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/07/24 at Northamptonshire made a phonecall to a woman that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85. Two year restraining order made, banning defendant from entering Barton Seagrave.

Nicola McFadden

Violet Close, Corby. Age 46.

On 18/11/2024 the drove a Ford on the roundabout at the junction of Danesholme Road and Oakley Road without due care and attention in that she travelled from the right hand lane of the roundabout across the path of another vehicle in the left hand lane travelling straight ahead and collided with the front offside, causing damage to the vehicle and slight injury to the driver. The defendant’s vehicle then hit a roadside barrier.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £80, costs of £130 and a £32 surcharge.

Joe Massaro

Drayton Road, Lowick. Age 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 12/01/25 at Northamptonshire having been required by the Chief Officer of Police, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Volkswagen Golf who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £660, costs of £100 and a £266 surcharge.

Andre Guy

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age 23.

On 27/04/24 at Midland Road, Wellingborough, used towards threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; on 27/04/24 at Kettering General Hospital assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him; on 27/04/24 at Wellingborough, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay £500 in compensation.

Anthony Brown

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/05/23 at Welingborough assaulted two women and a man thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 20 months in prison suspended for 2 years. 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £450 and a £187 surcharge.

Toni Berrill

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 06/05/23 at Wellingborough assaulted three women thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 20 months in prison suspended for 2 years. To complete 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £450 and a £187 surcharge.

Aniket Aniket

Boston Close, Corby. Age 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 03/11/24 at the A427 / A43 junction at Weldon being the driver of a Toyota Auris, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Vauxhall Mokka and he failed to report the accident within 24 hours; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £138 and a £48 surcharge.

Gemma Scott Ainsworth

Knock Hill Close, Burton Latimer. Age 41.

On 05/01/25 at the A43 Ketterimg, kept a Mercedes B180 Sport when the registration mark fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that they were not standard size, specifically letter and numbering width or font. They did not bear the manufacturer’s mark.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £83. To pay costs of £85 and a £33 surcharge.

Joshua Byrne

Fotheringhay Road, Corby. Age 24. B

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 29/10/24 drove a BMW in Tungsten Business Park, Brackmills, Northampton, without due care and attention in that the vehicle can be seen on video footage doing doughnuts / drifting in a business park.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with three penalty points. Fined £40, to pay costs of £130 and a £16 surcharge.

Samantha Lynch

Stuart Road, Market Harborough. Age 51.

On 04/04/25 in Kettering drove a Hyundai Tuscon after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in breath was 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit; drove while disqualified; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 6 months curfew, monitored by electronic tag. Disqualified from driving for 38 months and 8 days. To complete 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £85 costs.

Tudorel Paun

Soho Avenue, Birmingham. Age 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 26/05/25 at Newland Street, Kettering, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove without insurance; on 09/04/25 at Oasis Retail Park, Alexandra Road, Corby stole meat to a value of £250.85 belonging to Farmfoods.

Plea: :Guilty. 13 weeks in prison. Disqualified from driving for three years. Costs of £85.