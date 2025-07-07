Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Corby, Earls Barton, Carlisle, Wellingborough and Finedon

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire courts

Jack Corcoran

Naseby Road, Kettering. Age 26.

On 08/07/24 at Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, drove an Audi A3 dangerously; drove with no insurance.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts.

Plea: Guilty. 14 months in prison suspended for 14 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for three years. Costs of £150 and a £187 surcharge.

Andrew Shanks

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age 58.

On 27/10/23 at Lincoln Way had in his possession ammunition, namely bullets; had in his possession a firearm, namely a craft-produced pistol which had a barrel less than 30 centimetres in length; had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of CS gas.

Plea: Guilty. 24 months in prison suspended for 18 months. Three month electronically monitored curfew and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Surcharge of £187.

Sarah Fuller

Prospero Drive, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 10/09/24 at Northampton, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; assaulted another woman; resisted arrest.

Plea: Guilty. 30 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Six months of mental health treatment. 30 rehabilitation activity days. £187 surcharge.

Jordan Haigh

Longfellow Road, Wellingborough. Age 23.

On 21/11/24 at Wellingborough factory reset his PS4 and his mobile phone which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 01/09/17.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £150 and a £26 surcharge.

Michael O’Brien

Dunlop Close, Gretton Brook Road, Corby.

On 14/04/25 at Gold Street, Northampton, with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; was in possession of a cut-throat razor; on 14/04/25 at Doddridge Street Car Park, St Mary's Street, Northampton committed affray; assaulted two men by beating them; damaged a Vauxhall Insignia to the value of £200; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 20 weeks in prison.

David Downer

London Road, Kettering. Age 51.

On 03/02/24 a Horsemarket, Kettering, sexually touched a woman without her consent.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. 60 alcohol abstention day, 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. To sign on sex offenders’ register for five years. Costs of £150 and a £187 surcharge.

Linda Strain

Holbein Walk, Corby. Age 49.

On 04/04/25 at M&S Foodhall, Corby, stole meat products to the value of £103; on 13/06/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 05/04/25; on 25/02/25 at Next, Corby, stole clothes to the value of £318; on 17/6/25 at Corby had in her possession 2 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Plea: Guilty Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £205 and costs of £85.

Andrew Cash

NFA Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 11/02/25 at Carlisle, without lawful excuse, damaged computer screens to the value of £300 belonging to Cumberland Infirmary; on 11/02/25 at Carlisle, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a healthcare professional, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker; on 06/04/25 at Wellingborough, criminally damaged a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

Gurdip Singh

Kettering Kabs, Dyson Road, Kettering. Age 73.

On 28/01/25 at Weekley Woods Justice Centre, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; on 03/05/24 at the A43, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 145 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 15 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £450.

Simon Coe

Claydon Avenue, Kettering. Age 46.

On 14/04/25 at Claydon Avenue drove an Audi A6 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £120 ,costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Ryan Jackson

Northampton Road, Earls Barton. Age 40.

On 14/09/24 at Tesco Extra, Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, stole Bombay Sapphire and Jack Daniels to the value of £282.

Plea: Guilty. To pay £282 compensation, a £120 fine and £85 costs.

Kirsty Leeson

Cobden Street, Kettering. Age 34.

On 14/12/24 at Kettering assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £189, costs of £400 and a £75.60 surcharge.

Liam Lafferty

Scarborough Walk, Corby. Age 20.

On 19/12/24 at Corby had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, costs of £85 and a £180 surcharge.

Brian Joyce

Dunlop Close, Corby. Age 26.

On 12/03/25 at Corby stole a pergola to the value of £3,699 belonging to Byeway Logistics.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 250 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £1,849.50.

John Joyce

Dunlop Close, Corby. Age 25.

On 12/03/25 at Corby stole a pergola to the value of £3,699 belonging to Byeway Logistics.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 250 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £1,849.50.