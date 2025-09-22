Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Burton Latimer, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Finedon, Barton Seagrave, Corby, Rushden, Peterborough and Thrapston,

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Craig Childress

St James Close, Kettering. Age 42.

On 30/11/24 at Kettering caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by taping its mouth shut; assaulted a female victim by beating her.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from owning animals for three years. Indefinite restraining order made.

Aaron Sutherland

Buckland Place, Wellingborough. Age 45.

Between 01/03/24 and 30/09/24 at Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that he sent unwanted messages to her, her daughter and her friend.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment and 25 rehabilitation days. Fined £120, costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge. Indefinite restraining order made.

Patrick Vanspall

Wyckley Close, Irthlingborough. Age 69.

On 22/03/21 made an indecent category B photograph and seven category C photographs of a child; on 03/02/22 distributed an indecent photo.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Seven year SHPO imposed. Costs of £200 and a £156 surcharge.

Billy Stracey

Princes Street, Kettering. Age 29.

Between May 2024 and November 2024 at Kettering, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely preventing a woman from being able to go to work and earn an income; assaulted a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm (two counts).

Plea: Guilty. 20 months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Five year restraining order imposed. Costs of £150 and a £187 surcharge.

Ashley Jolley

Spencer Street, Burton Latimer. Age 39.

On 18/03/25 having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on 02/02/25.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £461, costs of £110 and a £184 surcharge.

Aidan Currell

Westminster Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 18.

On 20/03/25 at Churchill Way, Burton Latimer, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of cannabis in blood, namely 4.3 milligrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £156, costs of £85 and a £62 surcharge.

Jake Handshaw

Hall Avenue, Rushden. Age 18.

On 15/04/25 at Northampton, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine and four grammes of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Charles Price

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age 66.

On 17/07/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, did not disclose a relationship which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made on 20/03/05; failed to disclose multiple social media accounts.

Plea: Guilty. 34 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 30 rehabilitation activity days, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.

Carl Ennis

Lingfield Walk, Corby. Age 36.

On 18/08/25 at Corby, possessed in private place, a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 applied, namely a machete.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Laura Gauvrit

Tann Road, Finedon. Age 53.

On 19/08/25 at the A509, Wellingborough, being the driver of a mechanically propelled vehicle, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £293, costs of £85 and a £117 surcharge.

David McMenamin

Northbrook, Corby. Age 38.

On 19/08/25 at Kettering, you had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

Imran Akhtar

Peveril Road, Millfield, Peterborough. Age 48.

On 20/08/25 at Huntingdon Road, Thrapston, drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £281, costs of £85 and a £112 surcharge.

Jamie O’Neill

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age 39.

On 17/07/25 at Irthlingborough, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Zielinski

Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough. Age 28.

On 27/07/25 at Church Street, Wellingborough, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 90 electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence days, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.