Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Burton Latimer, Corby, Wellingborough, Rothwell, Rushden, HMP Five Wells and Nottingham

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Karen Beckley

Blake Road, Corby. Age 48.

On 23/04/24 at Rushden, assaulted a woman by beating her; on 11/04/04 intentionally strangled a woman; on 24/04/24 at Rushden, twice assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Ten months in prison.

Chloe Singleton

Abbey Road, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 15/03/24 bred a dog to which Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL bully named Konan.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, costs of £150 and a £34 surcharge. Contingent destruction order for dog within two months unless before that time an exemption certificate is obtained from the Defra Index of Exempted Dogs.

Chelsea Moore

Wrenthorpe Vale, Nottingham. Age 30.

On 14/11/23 at HMP Five Wells, without authorisation brought, threw or otherwise conveyed a substance, namely steroids.

Plea: Guilty. Five months in prison. To pay a £154 surcharge.

Benjamin Ockendon

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age 28.

On 16/11/24 drove a Kawasaki on the A6 Rushden between junctions Kimbolton Rd and John Clarke Way at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 99 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £330, costs of £110 and a £133 surcharge.

Marc Birney

Dorking Walk, Corby.

On 13/01/25 at High Street, Rothwell, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 72 months. Costs of £85.

Richard Blackwell

Peter Crisp Way, Rushden. Age 44.

On 15/01/25 at Rushden assaulted three police constables by beating them.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £400 compensation, £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Keaton Fredericks

The Drive, Wellingborough. Age 25.

On 25/06/25 at Sharman Road, Wellingborough, rode an e-bike while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Costs of £85 and a £100 surcharge

Rebecca Wardiell

Field Street, Kettering. Age 38.

On 29/03/25 at Field Street, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £300 compensation.

Stephen Hill

Donnington Road, Burton Latimer. Age 38.

On 23/07/25 at Barton Road, Kettering, used a Nissan X-Trail when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, costs of £85.

Eric Lauko

Lavender Close, Corby. Age 34.

On 29/07/25 at Danesholme Road, Corby, drove a silver Volvo while disqualified; drove with no insurance; was in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85.

Shannon Poulson

High Street, Kettering. Age 37.

On 29/09/24 at Latimer Close, Burton Latimer, assaulted two paramedics by beating them.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation of £100, costs of £620.

Benjamin Perry

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age 26.

On 06/10/24 at Thurston Drive, Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine; on 14/01/25 and on 30/01/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 13/02/24 at Kettering damaged a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for six weeks. To pay £200 in compensation.