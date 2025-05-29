Who's been sentenced featuring Kettering, Barton Seagrave, Corby, Rushden, Sevenoaks, Wellingborough, Oundle, Leicester, Church Brampton and Wicksteed Park

Who's been sentenced featuring

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A roundup of sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Philip Dennis

Lavender Close, Corby. Age

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

On 23/04/2025 at HMV Kettering stole goods to a value of £991.00; on 02/05/25 at HMV Kettering stole goods to a value of £399.95.

Plea: Guilty. 40 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months. To pay compensation of £1390.95.

Matthew White

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age 44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew White of Kettering has been given 15 months in prison. Image: NW

On 05/03/24 at Kettering assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 15 months in prison. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Tinotenda Tinofrei

Park Road, Rushden. Age 31.

On 04/04/25 at The Railway Inn, Rushden, unlawfully and intentionally threatened another person in such a way he would think that there was an immediate risk of physical harm.

Plea: Guilty. 14 months in prison suspended for 18 months. 120 days of electronically-monitored alcohol abstinence and 45 rehabilitation activity days.

Carl Docherty

Duncan Road, Corby. Age 37.

Harassment: Between 07/01/23 and 09/01/23 and on 07/07/23, 08/08/23, 07/09/23, 24/09/23 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 21/01/2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment. 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Jamie Graham

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age 32.

Between 01/12/24 and 2/3/25 at Kettering, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that the conduct shown included attending and entering the home address of the victim on more than one occasion; making contact with the victim by speaking to her in person and physically following her after calling her directly.

Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison.

Nino Awad

NFA, Corby. Age 34.

Between 18/02/25 and 24/02/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, contacted a female victim which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 21/03/24; between the same dates, pursued a course of contact which amounted to the harassment of the same victim.

Plea: Guilty. Three months in prison.

Cristina Ion

Ley Street, Ilford. Age 21.

On 23/06/24 at Boots, Gold Street, Kettering, stole beauty products to the value of £8,111; on 01/04/23 at Sevenoaks, Kent, stole cosmetics of a value unknown belonging to Space NK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months. To pay compensation of £1,000. 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Besmir Hysa

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age 28.

On 23/09/24 at Wellingborough, cultivated 20 cannabis plants.

Plea: Guilty. 11 months in prison suspended for 18 months. 15 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay £650 in costs and a £187 surcharge.

Richard Welsh

Southfields Drive, Leicester. Age 41.

On 17/09/23 at Kettering intentionally strangled a woman.

Plea: Guilty. 19 months in prison suspended for 24 months. 35 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £500 in compensation. Ten year restraining order made.

Judith Rajapalan

Cotswold Drive, Wellingborough. Age 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 18/12/19 and 11/03/22 with a view to obtaining universal credit, dishonestly made a statement to the DWP that was false pertaining to owning a second property; same offence between 11/11/19 and 10/12/19.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Connor Murphy

West Street, Oundle. Age 31.

On 14/03/25 at Oundle assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; on the same date assaulted a woman by beating her; on 15/03/25 at Oundle assaulted the same woman by beating her; on 15/03/25 at Oundle assaulted a second woman by beating her; on 15/03/25 at Oundle, with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Imprisoned for 36 weeks. To pay £400 compensation, £200 costs and a £187 surcharge. Uplift because of transphobic comments made in public place.

Kelly Sutton

Leeson Crescent, Barton Seagrave. Age 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 03/07/24 at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, including homophobic slurs.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £720 and a £114 surcharge.

Emily Prouse

Neale Avenue, Kettering. Age 32.

On 17/09/24 at Harlestone Road, Church Brampton, drove a Vauxhall Astra without due care and attention in that as she was reversing she reversed into a property wall knocking the wall from the base foundations.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £110, to pay costs of £130 and a £44 surcharge.