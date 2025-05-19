Who's been sentenced featuring HMP Five Wells, Kettering, Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Stanion, Wellingborough, Rushden, Bourne, Weldon, Oakham and Islington

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Macdonald

HMP Highpoint, Haverhill. Age 40.

On 25/04/24 at HMP Five Wells, assaulted a prison custody officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; was in unauthorised possession of a sharp metal object.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Karl Abrahams

Manor Place, Kettering. Age 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/09/24 drove a Kawasaki motorbike on the A43 Corby Bypass exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 134 miles per hour.

Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for three months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £110 and a £160 surcharge.

Tyrese Inico

Station Road, Desborough. Age 23.

On 03/09/24 used a Vauxhall Astra in Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton, when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay £110 costs and a £147 surcharge.

James Ferguson

Selsey Road, Corby. Age 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 17/12/24 used a Ford Ranger in Warren Road, Stanion, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £660, to pay costs of £110 and a £264 surcharge.

Ligor Caushaj

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 14/01/25 drove a Ford Focus in Bedford Road, Rushden, when the driver held a provisional licence and was not displaying ‘L’ plates.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £175, costs of £110 and a £70 surcharge.

Alfred Namingha

Violet Close, Desborough. Age 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 25/01/25 drove a Kawasaki motorcycle in Charles Street, Kettering when there was no registration plate fixed to the rear of the vehicle; when he was the holder of a provisional licence and was not displaying ‘L’ plates; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £605, to pay costs of £110 and a £234 surcharge.

Alfie Wright

Poplars Farm Road, Kettering. Age 21.

On 18/08/24 drove a vehicle on the A43 at Barford Bridge at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 86mph.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £330, to pay costs of £110 and a £133 surcharge.

Ionut Prelipicanu

Marriott Road, Bourne. Age 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28/09/24 drove a BMW X3 in Stamford Road, Kettering and was not wearing a seat belt; drove without displaying ‘L’ places when he was only a provisional licence holder; was using a mobile phone while driving.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £299, to pay costs of £110 and a £160 surcharge.

Clifford Graham

Crawford Grove, Corby. Age 38.

On 19/04/25 at Kettering drove a vehicle on the A43 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £461, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.

Afrim Sinaj

Mill Road, Kettering. Age 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 03/05/25 at Corby Road, Wledon, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison. Disqualified from driving for 47 months.

John Mcaulay

No fixed abode, Corby. Age 51.

On 21/01/25 at Boots, Oakham, stole numerous items to a value of £452.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £452.

Tinashe Jonga

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 22/01/25 at Causeway Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 174 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months. 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitored by an electronic tag. To complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Anderson Doci

Central Street, Islington, London. Age 33.

On 04/02/25 at The Grove, Corby, had, without good reason in a public place, a large kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Joanne Hargin

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28/03/25 at Eastbrook, Corby, assaulted two police officers by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Six months of alcohol treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation.

Robert McFarlane

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age 39.

On 01/04/25 at Crow Lane, Northampton, drove a Honda CRV while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance; on 26/03/25 at Buckden, Cambridgeshire, drove a Peugeot Boxer van on the A1 Southbound carriageway while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; fraudulently used a registration mark.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Three month electronically-monitored curfew. Ten rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Pamela Bradshaw

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age 47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 11/04/25 on the A43, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £400.