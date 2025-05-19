Who's been sentenced featuring HMP Five Wells, Kettering, Corby, Desborough, Earls Barton, Stanion, Wellingborough, Rushden, Bourne, Weldon, Oakham and Islington
Jason Macdonald
HMP Highpoint, Haverhill. Age 40.
On 25/04/24 at HMP Five Wells, assaulted a prison custody officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; was in unauthorised possession of a sharp metal object.
Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Karl Abrahams
Manor Place, Kettering. Age 60.
On 06/09/24 drove a Kawasaki motorbike on the A43 Corby Bypass exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 134 miles per hour.
Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for three months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £110 and a £160 surcharge.
Tyrese Inico
Station Road, Desborough. Age 23.
On 03/09/24 used a Vauxhall Astra in Packwood Crescent, Earls Barton, when there was no insurance in force.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, to pay £110 costs and a £147 surcharge.
James Ferguson
Selsey Road, Corby. Age 38.
On 17/12/24 used a Ford Ranger in Warren Road, Stanion, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £660, to pay costs of £110 and a £264 surcharge.
Ligor Caushaj
Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age 42.
On 14/01/25 drove a Ford Focus in Bedford Road, Rushden, when the driver held a provisional licence and was not displaying ‘L’ plates.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £175, costs of £110 and a £70 surcharge.
Alfred Namingha
Violet Close, Desborough. Age 25.
On 25/01/25 drove a Kawasaki motorcycle in Charles Street, Kettering when there was no registration plate fixed to the rear of the vehicle; when he was the holder of a provisional licence and was not displaying ‘L’ plates; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £605, to pay costs of £110 and a £234 surcharge.
Alfie Wright
Poplars Farm Road, Kettering. Age 21.
On 18/08/24 drove a vehicle on the A43 at Barford Bridge at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 86mph.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £330, to pay costs of £110 and a £133 surcharge.
Ionut Prelipicanu
Marriott Road, Bourne. Age 28.
On 28/09/24 drove a BMW X3 in Stamford Road, Kettering and was not wearing a seat belt; drove without displaying ‘L’ places when he was only a provisional licence holder; was using a mobile phone while driving.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £299, to pay costs of £110 and a £160 surcharge.
Clifford Graham
Crawford Grove, Corby. Age 38.
On 19/04/25 at Kettering drove a vehicle on the A43 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £461, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.
Afrim Sinaj
Mill Road, Kettering. Age 35.
On 03/05/25 at Corby Road, Wledon, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison. Disqualified from driving for 47 months.
John Mcaulay
No fixed abode, Corby. Age 51.
On 21/01/25 at Boots, Oakham, stole numerous items to a value of £452.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £452.
Tinashe Jonga
Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age 34.
On 22/01/25 at Causeway Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 174 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months. 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitored by an electronic tag. To complete 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Anderson Doci
Central Street, Islington, London. Age 33.
On 04/02/25 at The Grove, Corby, had, without good reason in a public place, a large kitchen knife.
Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Joanne Hargin
Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age 36.
On 28/03/25 at Eastbrook, Corby, assaulted two police officers by beating them.
Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Six months of alcohol treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation.
Robert McFarlane
Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age 39.
On 01/04/25 at Crow Lane, Northampton, drove a Honda CRV while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance; on 26/03/25 at Buckden, Cambridgeshire, drove a Peugeot Boxer van on the A1 Southbound carriageway while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; fraudulently used a registration mark.
Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Three month electronically-monitored curfew. Ten rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Pamela Bradshaw
Brixham Walk, Corby. Age 47.
On 11/04/25 on the A43, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £400.