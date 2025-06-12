Who's been sentenced featuring Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough, Kettering, Leyton, Corby, Earls Barton and Barton Seagrave

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire courts

Konrad Malinowski

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age 52.

On 08/05/25 at Cottingham Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £85.

Ellis Towns

Sherwood Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 29.

On 26/04/25 at Northampton had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; on 12/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £800, costs of £85 and a £320 surcharge.

Kamil Kowaleski

Chaucer Close, Corby. Age 33.

On 28/11/24 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 216 microgrammes in 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit; and when the proportion of cannabis in blood, namely 2.3 microgrammes in 100ml of blood , exceeded the specified limit.

Kieran Reynolds

Naseby Close, Wellingborough. Age 37.

On 23/12/23 assaulted two police officers; assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 16 months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 12 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.Fined £150, to pay costs of £300 and a £187 surcharge.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. To complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £117 surcharge.

Charlotte Ferguson

Willow Brook Road, Corby. Age 33.

On 09/01/25 drove a Ford Puma in Cardigan Place, Corby, without due care and attention when travelling in excess of the speed limit around a blind bend caused an oncoming police vehicle to brake hard to avoid a collision.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £650.

Gerald McClellon

Patrick Road, Corby. Age 79.

On 01/11/24 drove a Vauxhall Zafira at the junction of Beanfield Avenue amd Jubilee Avenue without due care and attention in that he exited Beanfield Avenue without giving way to another vehicle already established on Jubilee Avenue which had right of way, causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the other driver.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £80, costs of £130 and a £32 surcharge.

William Vidler

Mars Drive, Wellingborough. Age 28.

On 30/07/23 at Wellingborough, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Plea: Guilty. 16 months in prison suspended for two years. 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring. To pay compensation of £3,000 and a surcharge of £187.

Michael Bennett

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age 62.

On 14/04/25 at the Qube Bistro, Parkland Gateway, Corby, having entered as a trespasser, stole therein a bottle of Makers Mark and a bottle of Jim Beam to the value of £45.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150. To pay £110 compensation and costs of £85.

Robert Beck

Sheffield Way, Earls Barton. Age 44.

On 07/05/2025 at Dowthorpe Hill, Earls Barton, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. To complete 5 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

William Wilson

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age 56.

On 03/07/24 at Wellingborough had in his possession a quantity of cocaine and cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. Costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Stewart Richardson

Elizabeth Way, Higham Ferrers. Age 59.

On 08/12/24 at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; drove a red Hyundai when the proportion of cocaine in blood exceeded the specified limit; was in possession of a knife; drove when the proportion Benzoylecgonine in blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Mark Sinclair

Moorhouse Way, Kettering. Age 35.

On 12/06/24 had in his possession 4.88g of Psilocin (magic mushrooms).

Plea: Guilty. Seven days in prison.