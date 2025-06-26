Who's been sentenced featuring Higham Ferrers, Rothwell, Kettering, Corby, Colchester, Rushden, Sandwell, Wellingborough, Peterborough, Desborough, Barton Seagrave, Maidenstone and Thrapston

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire magistrates and crown courts

Wesley Belcher

School Lane, Higham Ferrers. Age 43.

On 28/03/25 at High Street, Rushden, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 28/03/25, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100.

Liam Werrett

Oxford Mews, Rothwell. Age 24.

On 13/04/25 at Kettering, used towards a police officer, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause her to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her; assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Leanne Burrows

Newmarket Close, Corby. Age 40,

On 23/05/25 at Bewick Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £230, costs of £85 and a £92 surcharge.

Lewis Ellis

Earlswood Way, Colchester. Age 32.

On 23/05/25 at Northampton Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 adn a £114 surcharge.

Dion Gell

Sussex Road, Kettering. Age 30.

On 24/05/2025 at Kettering, drove a VW Polo dangerously in London Road; was in possession of cocaine; drove on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath was 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Four months of monitored drug treatment. 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £700, to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge . Obligatory disqualification until extended test passed - Disqualification period: 18 Months.

Rhys Mills

Nelson Street, Kettering. Age 54.

On 24/05/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, failed to provide details of two mobile phones within 3 days of acquiring the device, which was something that he was required to do by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 30/03/23; failed to provide details of a debit card within three days of acquiring it.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including five rehabilitation activity days and 12 months of mental health support. 100 hours of unpaid work, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Rose Chimedza

Shireland Road, Smethwick, Sandwell. Age 21.

On 25/05/25 at Windsor Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £220, costs of £85 and a £88 surcharge.

Ali Ayag

Ise Valley Way, Wellingborough. Age 41.

On 25/05/25 at Finedon Road, Wellingborough, drove a white Toyota Prius after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £500. Costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.

Matthew Thompson

Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough. Age 28.

On 25/05/25 at Rockingham Road, Kettering drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Niall Winckley

Braybrooke Road, Desborough. Age 26.

On 25/05/25 at Horse Fair Lane, Rothwell, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £230. Costs of £85 and a £92 surcharge.

Fiodor Bantis

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age 39.

On 20/04/25 and 01/06/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by 01/11/24 in the family court in Northampton; between 20/04/25 and 01/06/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse, attended his ex-partner’s address;

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, costs of £85 and a £160 surcharge.

Mia Tuck

Saddlers Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 21.

On 14/09/24 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and it was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence days, six months of mental health treatment and 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Mark Hiscott

Culpepper Road, Coxheath, Maidenstone. Age 35.

On 22/07/24 drove a Toyota on the A14 at Thrapston without due care and attention in that he brake checked another vehicle.

Plea: Not guilty, proved guilty in absence. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £120, costs of £650 and a £48 surcharge.