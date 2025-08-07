Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Wellingborough, Luton, Isham, Kettering, Barton Seagrave and Thrapston

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Reece Fuinns

NFA, Kettering. Age 28.

On 04/05/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker by beating her; resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty; on 19/05/25 failed to surrender to Northampton Magistrates’ Court; on 11/07/25 at Kettering, damaged the rear window of a police vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £152, costs of £85.

Gulam Moula

Grove Road, Luton. Age 50.

On 07/09/24 at the A509, Isham, drove an Iveco Daily without due care and attention by veering onto the wrong side of the road and colliding with the offside of an oncoming vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with four penalty points. Fined £200, costs of £400 and an £80 surcharge.

Ellis Towns

Sherwood Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 29.

On 06/02/25 at Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis; drove a motor vehicle in Montagu Street, Kettering when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 4.3 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 216 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of cocaine, namely 39 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 17 months, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Sarah Burgess

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age 48.

On 18/05/25 at Gainsborough Road, Corby with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £85.

Scott Minter

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 37.

On 15/04/25 at Thrapston, without lawful excuse, attempted to damage a dog waste bin belonging to Northamptonshire County Council.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, costs of £85.

Gareth Barclay

Weldon Road, Corby. Age 45.

On 07/05/25 at Sower Leys Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £300 and an £80 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Dharmin Desai

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age 38.

On 25/06/25 at Gold Street, Kettering, with intent to cause three people harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; had in his possession a quantity of cocaine;sent threats via a phone call, which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Plea: Guilty. 17 weeks in prison, costs of £85.

Suzanne Roberts

Shetland Way, Corby. Age 47.

On 26/06/24 at Corby assaulted a police officer by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door to the value of £284.81 belonging to Morrisons Daily.

Plea: Guilty. To pay £244 compensation, fined £240, costs of £85.

Andrei Gabriel

Carron Close, Corby. Age 35.

On 10/07/25 at Carron Close, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Damian Szarek

NFA Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 09/07/25 at Wellingborough, produced a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Allan Hammell

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age 40.

Complaint for non-payment of child support in the sum of £1922.82 and costs.

Order: To pay £1,968.82 in default or serve 42 days in prison. Payment must be made at a rate of £600 every four weeks.

Nicole Hunter

Coin Street, Priors Hall, Corby. Age 24.

Eleven breaches of a community order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 15/07/24.

Plea: Admits. Community order revoked. Re-sentenced to a six-month 6pm to 6am home curfew.

Raymond George Lumsden

Southbrook, Corby. Age 32.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 08/11/23.

Plea: Admits. Re-sentenced with new community order. Fined £169, costs of £69.