Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Wellingborough, Harlow, Kettering, Walthamstow, Desborough, Birmingham, Broughton, Great Oakley and Burton Latimer

The latest court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Chey-Kenzi Alexander

Butterwick Walk, Corby. Age 19.

On 26/10/24 at Corporation Street, Corby, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; on 14/11/24 at Grantham Walk was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £85 costs.

Karl Moulton

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age 46.

On 09/04/25 at Harlow in the County of Essex stole a Citroen Relay; drove on the Hastingwood Interchange, A414, otherwise than in accordance with a licence; with no insurance; failed to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so, without reasonable excuse; on 16/05/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 09/04/25.

Plea: Guilty. 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 10 rehabilitation activity days. To surrender a key cylinder drill. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Alexandru Tuca

Hartington Road, Walthamstow. Age 19.

On 21/02/25 at Corby attempted to steal mobile phones of a value unknown belonging to Three: attempted to steal mobile phones of a value unknown belonging to EE.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Marian Duman

Caldwell Road, Birmingham. Age 41.

On 21/04/25 at the A14 eastbound, Kettering, drove a Mercedes Sprinter Van while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance; drove a vehicle that had no MOT; drove a vehicle when its condition, namely defective ABS, defective handbrake, defective tyre and a defective directional indicator, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person.

Plea: Guilty. To complete 180 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Lee Mitchell

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age 38.

On 04/05/23 at Northampton assaulted a police constable; on 09/04/23 stole items belonging to BP.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Fined £300. To pay £206 compensation and £85 costs.

Ciprian Murseanu

Alexander Road, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 16/05/25 at Wellingborough had in his possession an amount of cannabis exceeding 2kg.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Jake Harrell

Chancery Lane, Thrapston. Age 19.

On 17/05/25 at the A14, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £392, costs of £85 and a £157 surcharge.

Dawid Benardz

Digby Street, Kettering. Age 49.

On 19/05/25 at Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Florentin Popa

Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age 30.

On 09/11/24 at Elizabeth Street, Corby, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty in absence. 18 weeks in prison. To pay £650 costs.

Brandon Holland

Alexandra Road, Desborough. Age 23.

On 14/09/23 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin; 25 tablets of MDMA; and magic mushrooms.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, to pay a £60 surcharge.

Riverly Smyth

Charles Street, Kettering. Age 26.

On 25/01/25 fraudulently altered a registration mark, namely altered Y494 CSC to instead read Y484 OSO; drove without a licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: No plea. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £1,320, costs of £625 and a £528 surcharge.

Michael Morbey

Granite Street, Kettering. Age 47.

On 11/05/25 at Kettering, you had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; on 11/05/25 at Cransley Park Way, Kettering, drove a black Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Fined £1600, costs of £85 and a £640 surcharge.

William Wild

Briery Close, Great Oakley. Age 38.

On 07/09/24 at Bridge Court, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a mobile phone; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a two month curfew and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

David Walton

St Dunstans Close, Kettering. Age 60.

On 13/05/25 at Carina Way, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Ross Messenger

Bird Street, Burton Latimer. Age 33.

On 13/05/25 at Isham Road, Kettering drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £461, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.