Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Thrapston, Wymington, Rushden, Great Addington, Kettering, Cotterstock, Broughton and Wellingborough
Kial Thompson
NFA. Age 33.
On 28/09/25 at Asda Rushden, stole 3 AU vodka bottles, to the value of £125; on 29/09/25, stole 6 bottles of 1 litre Jack Daniels, a Sandwich and bag of crisps to the value of £215.50, belonging to Asda; on 29/09/25 stole 4 bottles of wine to the value of £36 belonging to Tesco.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for three weeks. To pay compensation of £276.50.
Lee Sheerin
Crick Close, Corby. Age 35.
On 07/10/25 at Rowlett Road, Corby, attended an address from which he was prohibited by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates' Court on 31/10/22.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 20 weeks. Costs of £85.
Paul Brown
Ashby Drive, Rushden. Age 41.
On 22/02/25 drove an Audi on the A45 Higham Road, Eastbound, between Wellingborough and Rushden at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 120mph.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £461, costs of £110 and a £184 surcharge.
Sean Polley
Ribblesdale Avenue, Corby. Age 32.
On 29/01/25 at The Saxon Crown Public House, without lawful excuse, destroyed glasses and a door; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. 28 days in prison, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150 and £85 costs.
James Flecknor
Ripley Walk, Corby. Age 32.
On 11/06/25 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an air vent.
Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.
Christopher Laird
Minden Close, Corby. Age 42.
On 05/09/25 at Corby had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; on 05/09/25 at Corby twice assaulted a woman by beating her; resisted a constable in the execution of her duty.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 42 days. To pay costs of £300.
Brett Clipston
Woodford Road, Great Addington. Age 36.
On 16/04/25 at Ringstead Road, Great Addington, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 163 milligrames of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 2 years. Fined £1,536, costs of £85 and a £614 surcharge.
Max Morris
Main Street, Cotterstock. Age 23.
On 25/03/25 at Central Co-op, Oundle, stole food items to the value of £16.39; on 27/03/25 at Central Co-op, stole food items to the value of £15.50; on 11/03/25 at Central Co-op stole food items worth £17.75.
Plea: Guilty. Nine month conditional discharge. To pay compensation of £49.64, costs of £200 and a £26 surcharge.
Michael McCarthy
Podmore Way, Broughton. Age 55.
On 25/11/24, being a relevant offender within the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he did not complete the annual periodic notification before 25/11/24; failed to notify his offender manager of a change of address within three days.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, costs of £85 and a £64 surcharge.
Colin Seymour Jenkins
Eden Street, Kettering. Age 43.
On 06/09/25 at Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge including an uplift for homophobia.
Alan Giles
Podmore Way, Broughton. Age 74.
On 10/08/25 had in his possession or custody a dog to which the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.
Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Contingent destruction order. Costs of £320 and a £26 surcharge.
Ben Lever
Lancaster Gardens, Wymington. Age 33.
On 19/09/25 at Enstone Court, Wellingborough, drove a VW Scirocco after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Fined £220, costs of £85 and an £88 surcharge.
Agbortarth Fedelis
Siskin Road, Thrapston. Age 49.
On 20/09/25 at Huntingdon Road, Thrapston, drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £560, costs of £85 and a £224 surcharge.