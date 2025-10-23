Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Thrapston, Wymington, Rushden, Great Addington, Kettering, Cotterstock, Broughton and Wellingborough

The latest court sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kial Thompson

NFA. Age 33.

On 28/09/25 at Asda Rushden, stole 3 AU vodka bottles, to the value of £125; on 29/09/25, stole 6 bottles of 1 litre Jack Daniels, a Sandwich and bag of crisps to the value of £215.50, belonging to Asda; on 29/09/25 stole 4 bottles of wine to the value of £36 belonging to Tesco.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for three weeks. To pay compensation of £276.50.

Lee Sheerin

Crick Close, Corby. Age 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/10/25 at Rowlett Road, Corby, attended an address from which he was prohibited by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates' Court on 31/10/22.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 20 weeks. Costs of £85.

Paul Brown

Ashby Drive, Rushden. Age 41.

On 22/02/25 drove an Audi on the A45 Higham Road, Eastbound, between Wellingborough and Rushden at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 120mph.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £461, costs of £110 and a £184 surcharge.

Sean Polley

Ribblesdale Avenue, Corby. Age 32.

On 29/01/25 at The Saxon Crown Public House, without lawful excuse, destroyed glasses and a door; assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. 28 days in prison, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150 and £85 costs.

James Flecknor

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age 32.

On 11/06/25 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an air vent.

Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Christopher Laird

Minden Close, Corby. Age 42.

On 05/09/25 at Corby had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; on 05/09/25 at Corby twice assaulted a woman by beating her; resisted a constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 42 days. To pay costs of £300.

Brett Clipston

Woodford Road, Great Addington. Age 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/04/25 at Ringstead Road, Great Addington, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 163 milligrames of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 2 years. Fined £1,536, costs of £85 and a £614 surcharge.

Max Morris

Main Street, Cotterstock. Age 23.

On 25/03/25 at Central Co-op, Oundle, stole food items to the value of £16.39; on 27/03/25 at Central Co-op, stole food items to the value of £15.50; on 11/03/25 at Central Co-op stole food items worth £17.75.

Plea: Guilty. Nine month conditional discharge. To pay compensation of £49.64, costs of £200 and a £26 surcharge.

Michael McCarthy

Podmore Way, Broughton. Age 55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 25/11/24, being a relevant offender within the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he did not complete the annual periodic notification before 25/11/24; failed to notify his offender manager of a change of address within three days.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, costs of £85 and a £64 surcharge.

Colin Seymour Jenkins

Eden Street, Kettering. Age 43.

On 06/09/25 at Kettering, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge including an uplift for homophobia.

Alan Giles

Podmore Way, Broughton. Age 74.

On 10/08/25 had in his possession or custody a dog to which the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Six month conditional discharge. Contingent destruction order. Costs of £320 and a £26 surcharge.

Ben Lever

Lancaster Gardens, Wymington. Age 33.

On 19/09/25 at Enstone Court, Wellingborough, drove a VW Scirocco after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Fined £220, costs of £85 and an £88 surcharge.

Agbortarth Fedelis

Siskin Road, Thrapston. Age 49.

On 20/09/25 at Huntingdon Road, Thrapston, drove a BMW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £560, costs of £85 and a £224 surcharge.