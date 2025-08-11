Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Rushden, Ringstead, Middleton, Raunds, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Wollaston, Kettering, Higham Ferrers and Rothwell
Jack Ritchie
High Street South, Rushden. Age 25.
On 27/12/223 at Langham Road, Raunds, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a Karambit knife.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £114 surcharge.
Coadi-Shaiylern Craker
Lawton Road, Rushden. Age 20.
On 05/08/23 at the A14 Belmont drove a vehicle dangerously; committed arson in that without lawful excuse he damaged by fire VW Amarok; committed arson in that without lawful excuse he damaged by fire a Peugeot 108.
Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay £2,500 in compensation and a surcharge of £187.
Amy Bester
Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age 28.
On 11/02/25 at Wellingborough assaulted a boy by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Kaleb Hazeldine
Back Lane, Ringstead. Age 24.
On 23/03/25 without reasonable excuse contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by family court at Northampton on 16/10/24.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made.
Kimberley Christie
Sartoris Road, Rushden. Age 31.
On 26/11/24 drove a Renault Captur in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way to a pedestrian already established on a pedestrian crossing, colliding with the pedestrian and causing slight injuries.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £750, costs of £130 and a £300 surcharge.
Daryl Edwards
Hackamore Road, Wellingborough. Age 37.
On 27/04/25 at Wellingborough, had without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, in Green Close, Irthlingborough, an offensive weapon, namely a baton; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Rhys Twohig
Hinwick Road, Wollaston. Age 25.
On 23/12/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, costs of £300 and a £186 surcharge.
Patricia Ganely
Mallard Close, Higham Ferrers. Age 74.
On 18/12/24 at Victoria Street, Irthlingborough, being the driver of a Suzuki Swift, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Mercedes A200 and not having given her name and address, failed to report the accident at a police station within twenty-four hours.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £184. Driving record endorsed with five penalty points. Costs of £130 and a £74 surcharge.
Karen McLean
Bedford Road, Rushden. Age 58.
On 17/01/25 drove a Mercedes A200 in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way to a pedestrian already established on a pedestrian crossing, colliding with the pedestrian causing slight injury.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with four penalty points. Fined £529, costs of £130 and a £212 surcharge.
Keith Maskell
Welford Close, Irthlingborough. Age 31.
On 22/07/25 breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 11/06/25 by contacting the complainant.
Plea: Guilty. Fined 50. To pay costs of £196.
Joshua Tayler
Glover Court, Middleton. Age 25.
On 29/04/24 at Rothwel, had in his possession 5.01 grammes of cocaine; a quantity of cannabis; 0.79g of ketamine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including an eight week tagged overnight curfew and ten rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Ben Wrighting
Dovedale Road, Corby. Age 31.
On 17/06/25 at Occupation Road, Corby, drove a Peugeot 3008 in Occupation Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 162 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 12 months of alcohol treatment and six months of mental health treatment. 10 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Jordan Murphy-Chambers
Athelstan Road, Kettering. Age 18.
On 02/07/25 at Bath Road, Kettering, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention; drove without insurance; drove without the correct licence; failed to stop when required to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.
Chelsey Stewart
Wansford Place, Corby. Age 26.
On 11/03/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 25/06/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including a four month electronically-monitored curfew, six months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £100.