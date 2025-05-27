Who’s been sentenced featuring Corby, Rothwell, Oundle, Rushden, Whittlesey, Polebrook, Bicester, Desborough, Kettering and Irchester

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Graham

Mendip Way, Corby. Age 34.

On 26/09/24 together with others, having entered a building, ISM in Silver Street, Kettering, as trespassers, stole therein a saxophone, a flute and a piccolo.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 7 days. To pay a £54 surcharge.

Craig O’Neill

Exmouth Avenue, Corby. Age 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/11/2024 at drove a Volkswagen Scirocco in Burghley Drive, Corby, without due care and attention in that for no reason he collided into a parked MG ZS which was then shunted into a parked Subaru Impreza causing severe damage. Both vehicles were written off by the insurance companies.

Plea: Guilty. Six points on driving licence. Fined £338, costs of £130 and a £135 surcharge.

Wesley Duggan

Fallow Road, Rothwell. Age 41.

On 13/11/24 at Barrack Road, Northampton, while driving a Ford Transit, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Volksagen Golf and the defendant failed to stop; drove without due care and attention in that he transitioned from lane 1 into lane 2 when there was a vehicle already established in that lane and braked harshly, causing a collision; failed to report an accident within 24 hours.

Plea: No plea. Proved in absence. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £440, to pay costs of £130 and a £528 surcharge.

Jaybey Linden

Sutherland Road, Corby. Age 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 20/10/24 used a Ford Focus vehicle in Buckfast Square when there was no insurance in force; used a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence in that he was not displaying L plates and was not being supervised by a qualified driver.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £586, costs of £110 and a £234 surcharge.

Dawn Caplin

Fenscape, Whittlesey, Peterborough. Age 52.

On 08/02/25 at East Road, Oundle, stole food and other miscellaneous goods to the value of £260.77, belonging to Waitrose.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £131. Fined £774, costs of £85 and a £310 surcharge.

Baillie Brown

Cherry Road, Whiltlesey, Peterborough. Age 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 08/02/25 at East Road, Oundle, stole food and other miscellaneous goods to the value of £260.77, belonging to Waitrose.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £131. Fined £576, costs of £85 and a £230 surcharge.

Chanel Dixon-Macintyre

Newbury Close, Corby. Age 41.

On 20/04/25 at Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; was in possession of cannabis; on 06/05/25 failed to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.

Urszula Faron

Norris Road, Upper Arncott, Bicester. Age 44.

On 27/04/25 at Polebrook assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by biting her on the hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. To pay £25 compensation, fined £915, costs of £85 and a £384 surcharge.

Amy Midlane

Wentin Close, Corby. Age 32.

On 28/04025 at the A6003 drove a white Ford KA when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove with no valid licence; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Community order including 3 months of alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Jake Handshaw

Hall Avenue, Rushden. Age 18.

On 29/04/25 at Great Folds Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; was in possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Martyn Panter

Copelands Road, Desborough. Age 38.

On 19/04/25 at Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for fuel was required or expected, dishonestly made off to avoid payment of £119.81.

Plea: Guilty. Two year conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Charlie Doherty

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age 36.

On 25/10/23 at Rushden, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Fined £750. To pay £650 costs.

Aimee Hull

Dunlin Drive, Desborough. Age 29.

On 23/04/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. Costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Samuel Field

Gold Street, Desborough. Age 39.

Between 27/08/24 and 28/08/24 at Desborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man in that he indulged in unwanted contact, through calls and messages; possession of cannabis on 20/09/24.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty in absence. Imprisoned for four weeks. To pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £154. Restraining order made.