Who’s been sentenced featuring Corby, Rothwell, Oundle, Rushden, Whittlesey, Polebrook, Bicester, Desborough, Kettering and Irchester
Christopher Graham
Mendip Way, Corby. Age 34.
On 26/09/24 together with others, having entered a building, ISM in Silver Street, Kettering, as trespassers, stole therein a saxophone, a flute and a piccolo.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 7 days. To pay a £54 surcharge.
Craig O’Neill
Exmouth Avenue, Corby. Age 26.
On 01/11/2024 at drove a Volkswagen Scirocco in Burghley Drive, Corby, without due care and attention in that for no reason he collided into a parked MG ZS which was then shunted into a parked Subaru Impreza causing severe damage. Both vehicles were written off by the insurance companies.
Plea: Guilty. Six points on driving licence. Fined £338, costs of £130 and a £135 surcharge.
Wesley Duggan
Fallow Road, Rothwell. Age 41.
On 13/11/24 at Barrack Road, Northampton, while driving a Ford Transit, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Volksagen Golf and the defendant failed to stop; drove without due care and attention in that he transitioned from lane 1 into lane 2 when there was a vehicle already established in that lane and braked harshly, causing a collision; failed to report an accident within 24 hours.
Plea: No plea. Proved in absence. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £440, to pay costs of £130 and a £528 surcharge.
Jaybey Linden
Sutherland Road, Corby. Age 23.
On 20/10/24 used a Ford Focus vehicle in Buckfast Square when there was no insurance in force; used a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence in that he was not displaying L plates and was not being supervised by a qualified driver.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £586, costs of £110 and a £234 surcharge.
Dawn Caplin
Fenscape, Whittlesey, Peterborough. Age 52.
On 08/02/25 at East Road, Oundle, stole food and other miscellaneous goods to the value of £260.77, belonging to Waitrose.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £131. Fined £774, costs of £85 and a £310 surcharge.
Baillie Brown
Cherry Road, Whiltlesey, Peterborough. Age 22.
On 08/02/25 at East Road, Oundle, stole food and other miscellaneous goods to the value of £260.77, belonging to Waitrose.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £131. Fined £576, costs of £85 and a £230 surcharge.
Chanel Dixon-Macintyre
Newbury Close, Corby. Age 41.
On 20/04/25 at Northampton used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour; was in possession of cannabis; on 06/05/25 failed to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.
Urszula Faron
Norris Road, Upper Arncott, Bicester. Age 44.
On 27/04/25 at Polebrook assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by biting her on the hand.
Plea: Guilty. To pay £25 compensation, fined £915, costs of £85 and a £384 surcharge.
Amy Midlane
Wentin Close, Corby. Age 32.
On 28/04025 at the A6003 drove a white Ford KA when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove with no valid licence; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Community order including 3 months of alcohol treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Jake Handshaw
Hall Avenue, Rushden. Age 18.
On 29/04/25 at Great Folds Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; was in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £200, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.
Martyn Panter
Copelands Road, Desborough. Age 38.
On 19/04/25 at Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for fuel was required or expected, dishonestly made off to avoid payment of £119.81.
Plea: Guilty. Two year conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.
Charlie Doherty
Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age 36.
On 25/10/23 at Rushden, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Fined £750. To pay £650 costs.
Aimee Hull
Dunlin Drive, Desborough. Age 29.
On 23/04/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. Costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.
Samuel Field
Gold Street, Desborough. Age 39.
Between 27/08/24 and 28/08/24 at Desborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man in that he indulged in unwanted contact, through calls and messages; possession of cannabis on 20/09/24.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty in absence. Imprisoned for four weeks. To pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £154. Restraining order made.