Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Milton Keynes, Kettering, Wellingborough, Earls Barton, Rushden and the A14

The latest sentencings from around North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Kenrick

Shire Road, Corby, Age 52.

On 16/08/25 at Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. To complete 3 months of alcohol rehab and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation of £100, costs of £85.

Zbigniew Berner

Southbrook, Corby. Age 58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 15/06/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse messaged a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton family court on 11/12/23.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £769, costs of £85 and a £308 surcharge.

Toni King

Gloucester Gate, Broughton, Milton Keynes. Age 48.

On 20/12/23 at HMP Five Wells, brought, threw or otherwise conveyed cannabis into his majesty's prison.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Ronnie Mac-Grant

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 10/12/24 at Kettering, had with him, without good reason, a blade; stole a bag and coat; on 20/12/24 was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in a young offenders’ institution.

Tadsy Brannen

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age 37.

On 21/01/25 at Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, failed to do notify a new mobile phone, which was something that he was required to do by a sexual harm prevention order made by Aylesbury Crown Court on 21/06/16.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay a £26 surcharge.

Robert Vials

Greenbank Avenue, Kettering. Age 36.

Between 01/10/23 and 31/03/24 with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years. 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Five year restraining order made. Costs of £1,000 and a £154 surcharge.

Craig Hutchings

Rectory Road, Rushden. Age 43.

On 03/12/24 at Rushden, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 months. Indefinite restraining order made. Surcharge of £187.

Alex Tomblim

Bideford Square, Corby. Age 28.

On 22/04/25, drove a vehicle in Oakley Road without due care and attention in that he drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £440, driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Costs of £150 and a £176 surcharge.

Megan Baker

Adams Avenue, Northampton. Age 21.

On 10/03/25, without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along the A14, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. 30 weeks in prison.

Daniel Bulley

Garfield Street, Kettering. Age 44.

Between 28/03/25 and 03/03/25 without reasonable excuse deleted the internet history from his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Nottingham Crown Court on 14/03/22 which was imposed for a period of five years; on 04/03/25 failed to make his mobile phone available for examination.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £114 surcharge.

Simon Reed

Merlin Road, Corby. Age 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/07/25 at Northampton, without reasonable excuse, did not disclose an intimate relationship, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 22/02/23; failed to notify the police of a mobile phone in his possession; downloaded and used Snapchat; on 21/07/25, contacted people he had not been previously acquainted with, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 23/05/24.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 months.

Desmond Jones

Sandby Road, Corby. Age 70.

On 10/03/25 at Corby, possessed a mobile phone without informing the police which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Youth Court on 25/06/25; On 10/06/25 at Corby, failed to notify police of two mobile phones; failed to notify police of a dating site which he was using;

Plea: Guilty. 8 months in prison suspended for 12 months. 25 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £170.

James Smallman

No fixed abode, Kettering. Age 53.

On 11/04/25 at Wellington Street, Kettering, drove a black Seat Leon when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 12 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Philip Noton

Churchill Road, Earls Barton. Age 47.

On 03/08/25 at Northampton, had in his possession an amount of diamorphine and crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.