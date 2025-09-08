Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Manchester, Wellingborough, Raunds, Kettering, HMP Five Wells and Milton Keynes

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Claire Bailey

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 56.

On 08/12/24 at Wellingborough, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Fined £120, costs of £650, surcharge of £48.

David Jakub

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age 28.

On 05/01/25 drove a Mercedes Sprinter in Croyland Road, Wellingborough, without due care and attention in that he crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with two parked vehicles causing significant damage.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £700, costs of £130 and a £280 surcharge.

Thomas Furr

Tingrith Road, Milton Keynes. Age 37.

On 05/01/25 at Raunds, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. Community order including a 12 month electronically-monitored curfew. Restraining order made. Costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Keanu Berry

HMP Woodhill. Age 26

On 07/02/25 at HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Six weeks in prison. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Debbie Thompson

Strathay Walk, Corby. Age 54.

On 31/03/25 at Shire Road, Corby, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Vauxhall Mokka, and not having given her name and address to a person or leaving a note on the vehicle, she failed to report the accident to police within twenty-four hours.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £40, costs of £130, surcharge of £16.

Forche Forba

Croft Road, Doncaster. Age 51.

On 31/01/25 at the A14, Kettering, drove a Ford Transit without due care and attention in that he made a decision to change lane while braking which caused a collision with another vehicle travelling behind.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £600, costs of £130 and a £240 surcharge.

Esther Kruse

Chequers Lane, Wellingborough. Age 34.

On 08/01/25 at Doddington Road, Wellingborough, being the passenger in her own Range Rover, where her policy only allowed her to drive, allowed Emmanuel Atuhairwe to drive.

Plea: No plea entered. Found guilty in absence. Fined £660, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Costs of £130 and a £264 surcharge.

Emmanuel Atuhairwe

Martindale Crescent, Middleton, Manchester. Age 22.

On 08/01/25 at Doddington Road, Wellingborough, drove a Range Rover without due care and attention in that after an incident in front of him, he reversed, without checking, into an Audi Q2 Sport; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £382, costs of £130 and a £153 surcharge.

Glenn Noone

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age 56.

On 15/12/24 drove a Jaguar XE Sport on the A43 at Kettering without due care and attention in that the vehicle can be seen narrowly overtaking on merging lanes.

Plea: No plea entered. Found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £440, costs of £130 and a surcharge of £176