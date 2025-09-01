Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Harlow and Burton Latimer

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 1st Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Robert Mould

Most Popular

NFA Corby. Age 51.

On 26/07/25 at Boots, Corby, stole bath sets to the value of £189.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NWplaceholder image
Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of drug rehabilitation. To pay £189 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Angel Clark

Merrivale Close, Burton Latimer. Age 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 21/10/24 assaulted a man by beating him; on 25/10/24 contacted a man which she was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 02/10/24; between 21/10/24 and 28/11/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man by messaging him repeatedly and attending his address; on 25/10/24 entered Irthlingborough which she was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 26 rehabilitation activity days. Five year restraining order made. To pay £100 in costs.

Eric Lauko

Lavender Close, Corby. Age 34.

On 05/11/24 at Gefco UK, Corby, stole a motor vehicle to the value of £750 belonging to BCA Fleet solutions.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £923, costs of £85 and a £369 surcharge.

Connor Gallacher

Fawsby Walk, Corby. Age 23.

On 26/02/25 assaulted a man by beating him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £75 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Anesu Chidawanyika

Lavender Close, Corby. Age 32.

On 13/04/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £150 and a £48 surcharge.

Josh Mathew-Garvie

Brinsley Green, Corby. Age 20.

Between 01/08/22 and 05/08/23 at Corby, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a video of a woman that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Skye Taylor

NFA. Age 48.

On 14/08/25 at Wellingborough, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty; on 14/08/25 at Weekley Woods Justice Centre, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 14 weeks. To pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

Tamuka Hlubanyana

Malham Drive, Kettering. Age 23.

On 13/04/25 used a Mercedes C Class in London Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £623, costs of £300 and a £249 surcharge.

Stevie Bear

Kittwake Close, Wellingborough. Age 45.

On 01/07/24 at Harlow in the county of Essex, stole numerous items to the value of £303.80, belonging to Primark; stole items to the value of £189; without lawful excuse, threatened a man that he would burn down Primark; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation, fined £80, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Callum Mayes

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 22.

On 18/02/25 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove a silver Volkswagen Golf when the proportion of a cocaine in blood, namely 39 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Sam Catterick

Warwick Court, Kettering. Age 31.

On 02/08/25 at School Lane, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £392, £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.

Matthew Foster

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age 31.

Between 01/06/25 and 14/06/25, and between 15/06/25 and 25/06/25, and between 10/07/25 and 16/08/25 at Wellingborough, sent communications to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/11/24.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks. Five year restraining order imposed. Costs of £85

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice