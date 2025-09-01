Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Harlow and Burton Latimer
Robert Mould
NFA Corby. Age 51.
On 26/07/25 at Boots, Corby, stole bath sets to the value of £189.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of drug rehabilitation. To pay £189 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Angel Clark
Merrivale Close, Burton Latimer. Age 23.
On 21/10/24 assaulted a man by beating him; on 25/10/24 contacted a man which she was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 02/10/24; between 21/10/24 and 28/11/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a man by messaging him repeatedly and attending his address; on 25/10/24 entered Irthlingborough which she was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 26 rehabilitation activity days. Five year restraining order made. To pay £100 in costs.
Eric Lauko
Lavender Close, Corby. Age 34.
On 05/11/24 at Gefco UK, Corby, stole a motor vehicle to the value of £750 belonging to BCA Fleet solutions.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £923, costs of £85 and a £369 surcharge.
Connor Gallacher
Fawsby Walk, Corby. Age 23.
On 26/02/25 assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £75 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Anesu Chidawanyika
Lavender Close, Corby. Age 32.
On 13/04/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £150 and a £48 surcharge.
Josh Mathew-Garvie
Brinsley Green, Corby. Age 20.
Between 01/08/22 and 05/08/23 at Corby, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a video of a woman that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Skye Taylor
NFA. Age 48.
On 14/08/25 at Wellingborough, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty; on 14/08/25 at Weekley Woods Justice Centre, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 14 weeks. To pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.
Tamuka Hlubanyana
Malham Drive, Kettering. Age 23.
On 13/04/25 used a Mercedes C Class in London Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £623, costs of £300 and a £249 surcharge.
Stevie Bear
Kittwake Close, Wellingborough. Age 45.
On 01/07/24 at Harlow in the county of Essex, stole numerous items to the value of £303.80, belonging to Primark; stole items to the value of £189; without lawful excuse, threatened a man that he would burn down Primark; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 in compensation, fined £80, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Callum Mayes
Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age 22.
On 18/02/25 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove a silver Volkswagen Golf when the proportion of a cocaine in blood, namely 39 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Sam Catterick
Warwick Court, Kettering. Age 31.
On 02/08/25 at School Lane, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £392, £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.
Matthew Foster
Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age 31.
Between 01/06/25 and 14/06/25, and between 15/06/25 and 25/06/25, and between 10/07/25 and 16/08/25 at Wellingborough, sent communications to a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 26/11/24.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 36 weeks. Five year restraining order imposed. Costs of £85