Who's been sentenced featuring Corby, Kettering, Braunstone, Irchester, Kettering General Hospital, Irthlingborough, Newark, Easton on the Hill and Wellingborough

The latest sentencings from Northamptonshire magistrates and crown courts

Chloe Molloy

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 35.

On 05/03/2024 at Tesco Express, Kettering, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm; stole items to a value unknown; failed to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 02/01/25 and 12/05/25; on 05/04/25 at Sainsbury’s, Rockingham Road stole several food, drink and alcohol items to the value of £77.33; on 19/03/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £197.25; on 20/04/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £55.49; on 25/04/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £101.80; on 24/04/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £175.85; on 12/04/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £38.75; on 17/03/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £417.74; on 23/03/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £950.75; on 23/04/25 at BP Service Station, Kettering, stole food and alcohol to the value of £217.85; on

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Not guilty. 36 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. 6 months of mental health treatment and 35 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £100 compensation and costs of £650.

Liam Millar

Brecon Close, Corby. Age 29.

On 12/03/25 at Corby possessed, in private, a weapon to which section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988 applied, namely a samurai sword.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, costs of £650 and an £80 surcharge.

Ellessee Crabtree

Dobson Walk, Corby. Age 27.

On 11/04/25 at Corby, stole handbags to the value of £500 belonging to TKMaxx; on 15/04/25 at Corby stole handbags to the value of £300, belonging to TKMaxx; on 14/04/25 at Corby stole handbags to the value of £350, belonging to TKMaxx; on 05/06/25 at the Criminal Justice Centre had in her possession cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Artur Ryzner

Stackyard Close, Braunstone Town, Leicester. Age 39.

On 23/05/25 drove a motor vehicle in Wollaston Road, Irchester, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £580, costs of £85, £232 surcharge.

Daniel Bennett

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age 29.

On 05/10/24 at Kettering General Hospital, while on National Health Service premises he, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care for himself, caused a nuisance or disturbance to a staff member who was working there and refused without reasonable excuse to leave the premises when asked to do so by hospital staff; assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence days, 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £250 in compensation.

Dharmin Desai

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age 38.

On 27/12/24 at Pytchley Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine in blood exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. Costs of £85.

Damian Browne

Green Close, Irthlingborough. Age 47.

On 21/02/25 drove a Vauxhall Movano on the A14 bypass, Kettering, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £250, costs of £400 and a £100 surcharge.

Patrick Breen

Sycamore Close, Newark. Age 40.

On 21/02/25, 22/02/25 and 23/02/25 at Easton on the Hill, without reasonable excuse, attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence days and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.Three year restraining order made.

Victoria Oldale

Birchfield Road, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 27/02/25 at Wellingborough, used towards a woman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £50 and £85 in costs.