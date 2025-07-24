Who’s been sentenced featuring Corby, Barton Seagrave, Bedford, Kettering, Raunds, Peterborough, Rushden, Cottingham, Wellingborough and Desborough
Peter McKay
No fixed abode, Corby. Age 48.
On 19/06/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 04/06/25; on 03/06/25 at Corby, stole three baguettes to the value of £12 belonging to Greggs; at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged the rear cage of a police van requiring cleaning to an unknown value; was in possession of cannabis; on 01/07/25 at Corby had in his possession a bag of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, £10 compensation and £85 costs.
Lenuta Baeram
Clarence Road, Peterborough. Age 30.
On 01/07/25 at Rushden, stole store goods to the value of £293.65 belonging to Asda; on 02/05/24 at Lime Tree Avenue, Peterborough, drove a BMW 320 while disqualified; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Ten weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Gurpreet Singh
Tower Close, Rushden. Age 45.
On 25/03/25 at Alexandra Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 2.5 microgramnes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £100, costs of £85.
Karen Kovalev
West View, Corby. Age 40.
On 23/04/25 drove a Mercedes GL Class on the A427 bypass at Cottingham otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that the driver was a provisional licence holder and was not displaying L plates; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 8 penalty points. Fined £666, costs of £110 and a £266 surcharge.
Ryan Andrews
Kensington Walk, Corby. Age 38.
On 31/03/25 at Corby, stole alcohol to the value of £12 belonging to B&M retail; on 26/06/25 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £125, to pay £12 in compensation and £85 in costs.
Ian Richardson
Emerson Court, Barton Seagrave. Age 37.
On 22/04/25 at Headlands Surgery, Kettering, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £80. Costs of £85.
Jane Hill
Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 40.
On 21/06/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole goods to the value of £171; on 03/06/25 at B&M stole an assortment of items totalling £189.87; on 13/06/25 at Curry’s, Corby, stole goods worth £169.99; on 24/05/25 at Superdrug, Corby, stole goods worth £526.78; on 08/06/25 at Asda, Corby, stole goods to a value of £120; on 11/06/25 at Co-op, Corby, stole goods to a value of £150; on 27/06/25 at Co-op, Occupation Road, stole goods worth £100; on 24/06/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole goods to a value of £35.45; on 09/05/25 at B&M Corby, stole goods to a value of £200; on 28/06/25 at Boots, Corby, stole goods to the value of £100; on 27/06/25 at Co-op, Corby, stole goods to a value of £110.
Plea: Guilty. 33 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six months of drug treatment including sobriety testing. 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £1,277.72 and costs of £85.
Tobias Needs
St Minver Road, Bedford. Age 37.
On 31/10/24 drove a Land Rover Defender in in Brick Kiln Road, Raunds, when he was at the time using a hand-held mobile telephone.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £108, costs of £150 and a £143 surcharge.
Mariusz Grzybowski
Chaucer Close, Corby. Age 42.
On 14/06/25 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Darren Beard
Constable Road, Corby. Age 54.
On 13/04/25 at George Street, Corby, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a knife.
Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. To abstain from alcohol for 120 days. 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Leon McKenna
Carey Street, Kettering. Age 54.
On 09/05/25 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of clonazepam, valium and pregablin tablets.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.
Jack Gavan
NFA. Age 28.
On 20/06/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.
Michal Filarowski
Fishton Close, Kettering. Age 42.
On 17/06/24 at Northampton drove a mechanically propelled vehicle in Nene Valley Way without due care and attention.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £576, costs of £620 and a £230 surcharge.
Corey Holder
Nest Farm Crescent, Welingborough. Age 35.
On 05/02/25 on the A43 at Kettering drove a BMW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 8.4 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, costs of £85.
Rebecca Law
Upper Steeping, Desborough. Age 32.
On 18/04/25 at Kettering had in her possession a quantity of crack cocaine; on 25/06/25 at Corby had in your possession one bag of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Costs of £85.