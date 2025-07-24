Who’s been sentenced featuring Corby, Barton Seagrave, Bedford, Kettering, Raunds, Peterborough, Rushden, Cottingham, Wellingborough and Desborough

The latest sentencings from across North Northamptonshire

Peter McKay

No fixed abode, Corby. Age 48.

On 19/06/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on 04/06/25; on 03/06/25 at Corby, stole three baguettes to the value of £12 belonging to Greggs; at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged the rear cage of a police van requiring cleaning to an unknown value; was in possession of cannabis; on 01/07/25 at Corby had in his possession a bag of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, £10 compensation and £85 costs.

Lenuta Baeram

Clarence Road, Peterborough. Age 30.

On 01/07/25 at Rushden, stole store goods to the value of £293.65 belonging to Asda; on 02/05/24 at Lime Tree Avenue, Peterborough, drove a BMW 320 while disqualified; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Ten weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Gurpreet Singh

Tower Close, Rushden. Age 45.

On 25/03/25 at Alexandra Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 2.5 microgramnes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £100, costs of £85.

Karen Kovalev

West View, Corby. Age 40.

On 23/04/25 drove a Mercedes GL Class on the A427 bypass at Cottingham otherwise than in accordance with a licence in that the driver was a provisional licence holder and was not displaying L plates; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 8 penalty points. Fined £666, costs of £110 and a £266 surcharge.

Ryan Andrews

Kensington Walk, Corby. Age 38.

On 31/03/25 at Corby, stole alcohol to the value of £12 belonging to B&M retail; on 26/06/25 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £125, to pay £12 in compensation and £85 in costs.

Ian Richardson

Emerson Court, Barton Seagrave. Age 37.

On 22/04/25 at Headlands Surgery, Kettering, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £80. Costs of £85.

Jane Hill

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 40.

On 21/06/25 at Tesco, Corby, stole goods to the value of £171; on 03/06/25 at B&M stole an assortment of items totalling £189.87; on 13/06/25 at Curry’s, Corby, stole goods worth £169.99; on 24/05/25 at Superdrug, Corby, stole goods worth £526.78; on 08/06/25 at Asda, Corby, stole goods to a value of £120; on 11/06/25 at Co-op, Corby, stole goods to a value of £150; on 27/06/25 at Co-op, Occupation Road, stole goods worth £100; on 24/06/25 at Morrisons, Corby, stole goods to a value of £35.45; on 09/05/25 at B&M Corby, stole goods to a value of £200; on 28/06/25 at Boots, Corby, stole goods to the value of £100; on 27/06/25 at Co-op, Corby, stole goods to a value of £110.

Plea: Guilty. 33 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six months of drug treatment including sobriety testing. 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £1,277.72 and costs of £85.

Tobias Needs

St Minver Road, Bedford. Age 37.

On 31/10/24 drove a Land Rover Defender in in Brick Kiln Road, Raunds, when he was at the time using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £108, costs of £150 and a £143 surcharge.

Mariusz Grzybowski

Chaucer Close, Corby. Age 42.

On 14/06/25 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Darren Beard

Constable Road, Corby. Age 54.

On 13/04/25 at George Street, Corby, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison suspended for 12 months. To abstain from alcohol for 120 days. 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Leon McKenna

Carey Street, Kettering. Age 54.

On 09/05/25 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of clonazepam, valium and pregablin tablets.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.

Jack Gavan

NFA. Age 28.

On 20/06/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, costs of £85.

Michal Filarowski

Fishton Close, Kettering. Age 42.

On 17/06/24 at Northampton drove a mechanically propelled vehicle in Nene Valley Way without due care and attention.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £576, costs of £620 and a £230 surcharge.

Corey Holder

Nest Farm Crescent, Welingborough. Age 35.

On 05/02/25 on the A43 at Kettering drove a BMW when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 8.4 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, costs of £85.

Rebecca Law

Upper Steeping, Desborough. Age 32.

On 18/04/25 at Kettering had in her possession a quantity of crack cocaine; on 25/06/25 at Corby had in your possession one bag of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Costs of £85.