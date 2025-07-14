Who's been sentenced featuring Burton Latimer, Rushden, Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering, Oundle and Peterborough

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sophie Thow

Trent Road, Corby. Age 32.

Between 23/02/24 and 24/08/24 at Northamptonshire, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman and which she knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that she messaged her, called her, contacted her on social media, created fake accounts to message her, contacted her husband, sent him photos, turned up at her work place and her home address and drove down her street while having no reason for being there.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Gary Sharman

Lower Street, Kettering. Age 39.

On 09/01/25 drove a Dacia Sandero on the A6 Burton Latimer roundabout without due care and attention in that he overtook a lorry whilst in a merging lane after a roundabout when there was insufficient room, causing his vehicle to collide with the lorry; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; failed to report an accident to the police.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £307, costs of £130 and a £123 surcharge.

Alistair Derrick

Daisy Close, Oundle. Age 32.

On 20/12/24 at Oundle assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer acting in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 alcohol abstinence monitoring days and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £114 surcharge.

Shaun McCafferty

Katrine Close, Corby. Age 45.

On 29/11/24 defendant drove a Ford in Scott Road, Corby, without due care and attention in that he turned right from Station Road into Scott Road and collided with 2 pedestrians who were crossing the road.

Plea: No plea recorded. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £321, costs of £130 and a £128 surcharge.

Jordan Davis

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age 32.

On 21/04/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 70 alcohol abstinence days and 10 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Samuel Rogers

Hurst Close, Burton Latimer. Age 28.

On 27/02/25 at Cedar Road, used a Skoda Octavia with no insurance or licence; when suspected of having driven a vehicle failed without reasonable excuse to do provide a specimen of blood; possession of cannabis and cocaine; on 23/05/25 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Lewis Lawrie

Westfields Road, Corby. Age 33.

On 01/03/25 at Surfleet Road, Corby, drove a blue Peugeot when the proportion of a benzoylecgonine in blood exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of cocaine exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.

Harvey Kynoch

Grove Road, Rushden. Age 36.

On 21/03/25 at Rushden, drove a blue Volkswagen Touran in Newton Road, Rushden, when the proportion delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 8.4 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £307, costs of £85 and a £123 surcharge.

Abinesh Kumar

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age 23.

On 22/03/25 was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for five months. Fined £103, costs of £650 and a £41 surcharge.

David Horne

Cantle Close, Corby. Age 53.

On 07/05/25 at Corby, without reasonable excuse had file sharing software on his laptop which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 05/02/25.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

Florentina Iancu

Northfield Road, Peterborough. Age 33.

On 19/03/25 at Next, Rushden Lakes, stole items of clothing to the value of £235.59; stole items of clothing, to the value of £198 belonging to River Island.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £114 surcharge.

